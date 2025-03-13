Sen. Murray, former NOAA administrator warn about danger of mass National Weather Service layoffs for farmers, fire season

During fire season, the National Weather Service deploys meteorologists to major wildfires to keep firefighters updated on changing wind conditions and to predict where the fire will spread.

“I can’t imagine going through this season without that accurate information for the safety and protection of our firefighters and the communities that they’re responding in,” Sen. Patty Murray said Thursday during a press call with the former head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and several West Side employees who were recently laid off in President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency Service cuts.

About 650 NOAA employees have already been dismissed, and another 1,000 firings – about 10% of the agency’s workforce – are expected to begin this week. NOAA, which includes the National Weather Service, employs more than 700 people in Washington state.

Murray said the agency plays a critical role for public safety and the economy, and warned of “very dark clouds coming if Trump and Musk do not reverse this course.”

Farmers, firefighters, pilots and regular Americans rely on accurate weather data from NOAA to make important decisions, she said.

For example, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center produces long-term seasonal forecasts that help farmers decide what and when to plant and harvest. The current outlook predicts equal chances for above or below average temperature and precipitation for Eastern Washington and North Idaho from April through June.

Former NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, who led the agency under President Joe Biden, said he expects to see degraded or eliminated forecasts for extreme weather, seasonal outlooks for drought and flooding, tsunami warnings and space weather-induced power outages. He also expects delays for ships navigating the ports of Puget Sound.

“The (Trump) administration, I would say, is out to lunch and has no plans for protecting American lives or property, nor working to stimulate righteous economic development,” Spinrad said.

Murray said she doesn’t know about firings at specific locations like the National Weather Service in Spokane, because the Trump administration is not providing that information.

Between deferred retirements and probationary terminations, there were 200-250 people removed from the weather service, Spinrad said. Although they were not evenly hit, with 122 weather forecast offices around the country, that means one or two employees from each location on average.

NOAA’s office of communications did not immediately respond to a request for details, though a notice on its website says that due to the recent layoffs, journalists might experience delays in responses to inquiries.