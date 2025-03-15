Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep, Mt. Spokane baseball win two games each; University boys soccer earns draw

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s spring sports nonleague action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Baseball

Gonzaga Prep 7, Mount Si 5: Anthony Karis homered, Grant Yost had three hits and a run and the Bullpups beat the Wildcats (2-1) at Patterson Baseball Complex at Gonzaga University.

Gonzaga Prep 8, Seattle Prep 1: Jacob Wilson tossed four shutout, one-hit innings and the Bullpups (2-0) beat the visiting Panthers (1-1) at Patterson Baseball Complex. Jimmy Grainger knocked in a pair for the Bullpups.

Southridge 17, Mead 1 (5): Coppin Hunkapillar tripled and pitched two scoreless innings and the Suns (2-0) beat the Panthers (0-1) in five innings in Kennewick. Jaden Hentges stole a base for Mead.

Chiawana 12, Mead 2 (5): Freshman Cooper Cissne went 3 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs, two stolen bases and the Riverhawks (2-0) beat the Panthers (0-2) in five innings in Pasco. Owen Denison and Kade Ferguson each stole a base for Mead.

Hanford 17-17, Ridgeline 7-7: Will Worley went 3 for 4 with a double and six RBIs and Hanford (2-0) beat the visiting Falcons (0-2) to open a doubleheader. Ben Wartinger and Braxton Barker had three hits apiece for Ridgeline. In the second game Rafael Gonzalez went 3 for 4 with four RBIs for Hanford. Mikey Macall had two hits and two RBIs for Ridgeline.

Mt. Spokane 6, Woodinville 1: Brayton Ayers struck out six over four innings and the visiting Wildcats topped the Falcons (1-2) at Richland HS. Braden Parker, Connor Moffitt and Kyle Rayment drove in runs for Mt. Spokane.

Mt. Spokane 6, Richland 3: Kyle Rayment tripled and knocked in a run and the visiting Wildcats (2-0) beat the Bombers (1-1). Reece Chimineti struck out four over 22/3 scoreless innings of relief for Mt. Spokane.

West Valley 14-2, Clarkston 2-6: Tyler Judd had two hits and four RBIs and the visiting Eagles (2-0) swept the Bantams in a doubleheader. Ollie Spencer knocked in three in the second game.

Fastpitch softball

Medical Lake 16-16, Quincy 6-11: Christen Lederle tripled and the visiting Cardinals (2-0) beat the Jackrabbits (0-2) in five innings in the first game of doubleheader. Madi Sabatino tripled, walked twice and stole three bases in the second game.

Boys soccer

University 1, Eisenhower 1: Brett Bixby scored the equalizer in the 42nd minute off a corner from midfielder Kordell Liberty and the host Titans (0-1-1) tied the Cadets (0-1-1) in a nonleague match. U-Hi goalkeeper Josh Guill made nine saves, including a second-half Eisenhower penalty kick to keep the score even.

Clarkston 2, Newport 1: Stone Ausman scored the go-ahead goal in the 18th minute and the Bantams (1-1) held off the visiting Grizzlies (0-2) in a nonleague match. Newport goalkeeper Jack Youk had 14 saves.