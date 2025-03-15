Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Skyler L. White Culton and Hayley S. Sneddon, both of Spokane.

Foster A. Transue and Khanh D. Nguyen, both of Spokane.

Sabastian J. Garza, of Spokane, and Kathryn A. Kauffman, of Greenacres.

David R. Sibert and Krystal R. M. Timblin, both of St. Maries.

Laine C. Juarez and Luisa A. A. Doberman, both of Spokane.

Richrd D. Hernandez and Isabella L. Denotto, both of Airway Heights.

Amandeep S. Cheema and Jessie L. Troglia, both of Spokane.

Ethan W. Lemery, of Chattaroy, and Victory J. Mossey, of Spokane.

Gregory T. Tierney and Jeanette C. Rowe, both of Spokane.

James E. Brink and Kathryn R. Gibson, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Brian R. Hartman v. Casey Fisher, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Colleen Casey, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Matthew Covington, restitution of premises.

Brandon Bessler v. Shelayna W. Skidmore, restitution of premises.

KWI LLC v. Derek Shane, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Ridge Zanco Apartments LLC v. Kaylona Whiteside, et al., restitution of premises.

Zachary T. Lamont v. Spokane County, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

American Express National Bank v. Allen Wilding, money claimed owed.

American Express national Bank v. Steven Pugh, money claimed owed.

RC Schwartz & Associates Inc. v. Casey Hutton, restitution of premises.

Alan W. Scott, Karen L. Scott, Reginald Eans, Mark E. Stevens, Jerry R. Stewart, Christy M. Stewart, Karen Hodge, Helen Johnson, Todd Wixon, Ronald J. Raby, Susan K. Raby, Brent Griffis, Danielle Griffis, Nandor Kuhlmann, Ellen Kuhlmann, Torrey Wheeler, Tomi Wheeler, Ginger McIlvanie, Mark Taylor, Lori Taylor, Julie A. Hardison, Jason R. Hardison, Caleb Hardison, Frank Saso, Jeanne M. Ferguson-Saso, Gloria Hendry, David Richter, Collin Richter, David R. Richter, Katrina I. Anderson, Debra Crawford, Kevin Crawford and Brian D. Raymon v. Inland Power & Light Company, complaint for damages.

Pierre Leron Ray v. Darrell Jeppesen, complaint for money damages.

Jeffrey Wood v. GT Investigations Inc., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Landers, Derek A. and Molly Kate

Anstine, Christian L. and Amber Lynn

Gibson, Alyssa A. M. and Matthew S.

Stiles, Maria A. and Franks, Curtis D.

Riedlinger, Brendon S. and Danielle R.

Flemming, Deanna M. and Chandra L.

Grimmett, Jessica L. and Brandon S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Rudy G. Parsons, 36; 90 days in jail, 40 hours of community service, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to forgery, third-degree assault, second-degree theft and third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Matthew B. Birdsill, 39; $281 restitution, six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.

Rylee R. Zavala, 21; $1,000 restitution, three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.

Sean M. Dale, 40; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Coby Johnson, 27; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Dameon Hurt, also known as Dameon J. Hurt, 26; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Benson E. Fields, 28; 53 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Gabriela C. Ramirez, Spokane; debts of $45,258.

David M. Hronek, Spokane; debts of $55,348.

Chase A. Cartwright, Spokane; debts of $15,594.

Jon A. and Jennifer A. Peat, Spokane; debts of $357,624.

Thomas J. E. and Britany A. Hogue, Spokane; debts of $54,087.

Patrick A. and Judith D. Rookey, Spokane Valley; debts of $343,774.

Miguel A. Reyes, Moses Lake; debts of $63,288.

Timothy D. Wright, Spokane; debts of $243,850.

Shareen K. Ross, Spokane; debts of $58,097.

Michael S. Fox, Elk; debts of $736,804.

Steven A. Suhling, Ephrata, Wash.; debts of $144,866.

Chrisopher D. Corral-Diaz, Airway Heights; debts of $40,055.

Harold B., III and Tammee L. Walker, Spokane; debts of $403,220.

Gaoshoua M. Moua, Deer Park; debts of $40,154.

Lilly J. Johnson, Liberty Lake; debts of $64,564.

Tia M. Timmer, Liberty Lake; debts of $57,792.

Britany Hill, Spokane; debts of $67,801.

Carina J. Cruz, Moses Lake; debts of $477,559.

David W. and Savanah R. Stephens, Spokane; debts not listed.

Wage-earner petitions

Daniel C. and Heidi L. Will, Moses Lake; debts of $372,353.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Shawn P. Lawlor, 57; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Aaron W. Montoya, 39; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, second-degree driving with a suspended license amended to third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Samantha L. Brown, 36; 107 days in jail with credit given for 107 days served, 24 months of probation, harassment.

Martin Sanchez Everett, Jr., 18; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Barron L. Gould, 39; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Dallas L. Robinson, 32; 21 days in jail with credit given for 21 days served, 24 months of probation, protection order violation and fourth-degree assault.

Kyle J. Runge, 28; 24 months of probation, protection order violation.

Shonjeanie L. Thomas, 28; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation.

Timothy M. Whipple, 40; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.