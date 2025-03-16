The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

10 a.m.: N.Y. Mets vs. Miami MLB

1 p.m.: L.A. Angels vs. Arizona MLB

6 p.m.: Cincinnati vs. Cleveland MLB

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Miami at New York ESPN

7 p.m.: Denver at Golden State ESPN

Basketball, Unrivaled

4:30 p.m.: Rose vs. Vinyl TNT

Golf

6 a.m.: The Players Championship … Golf

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

6:55 p.m.: Seattle vs. Athletics (tape delayed) 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change