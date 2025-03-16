On the Air
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
10 a.m.: N.Y. Mets vs. Miami MLB
1 p.m.: L.A. Angels vs. Arizona MLB
6 p.m.: Cincinnati vs. Cleveland MLB
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Miami at New York ESPN
7 p.m.: Denver at Golden State ESPN
Basketball, Unrivaled
4:30 p.m.: Rose vs. Vinyl TNT
Golf
6 a.m.: The Players Championship … Golf
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
6:55 p.m.: Seattle vs. Athletics (tape delayed) 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change