Renee Radcliff Sinclair: ‘Sunshine’ an essential part of a functional democracy

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Renee Radcliff Sinclair

By Renee Radcliff Sinclair

This week marks the national observance of “Sunshine Week,” a time dedicated to the importance of transparency in government. Celebrated by journalists, civics educators and open government enthusiasts, Sunshine Week underscores the public’s right to know.

But what does “sunshine” really look like?

On a recent day in Olympia, lawmakers were exchanging viewpoints during a floor debate over an environmental bill. A group of students on a school field trip sat in the gallery overlooking the chamber floor, watching things play out. As often happens this time of year, the exchange grew heated – respectful but heated.

“I feel bad for some of the students who think that we just came here to yell at each other, but I appreciate the discourse and the discussion – it is an important part of a functional democracy,” said Sen. Yasmin Trudeau, D-Tacoma, the bill’s sponsor. “I totally appreciate that if, at the end of the day, we have differing ideas of what policies we want to move forward. That is a part of this democracy.”

What these students witnessed is, essentially, the purest form of sunshine: a chance to observe the process of government and draw your own conclusions.

Thankfully, in Washington state, you don’t have to be on a school field trip to Olympia to watch state government proceedings. In fact, you don’t even have to be in Washington state – you simply need an internet connection. Thanks to TV Washington or TVW – Washington’s public affairs network – you can access this exact moment and millions of others on your phone, computer or TV. TVW is the public’s window on state government anytime, anywhere.

This year marks 30 years since TVW first went live, founded on the belief that an informed citizenry benefits from direct access to the process of government: legislative committee hearings, oral arguments before the state Supreme Court, press conferences by state elected officials, election information and more. Until 1995, the only way the public had access to these events was to attend in person. TVW changed all of that, giving you a front-row seat to state government.

As the very first organization in the world to embed cameras in a courtroom, we also now cover all three of the state’s appellate courts – in Seattle, Tacoma and Spokane – along with all activities of the legislative and executive branches of government. Since we first went live in 1995, our cameras have been in the room for some of the most pivotal moments in state history, from the 2001 Nisqually earthquake to the 2020 COVID pandemic, when TVW was the only means of accessing state government proceedings.

What sets TVW apart? Our unwavering commitment to a nonpartisan approach. TVW provides unfiltered, unbiased, gavel-to-gavel coverage of Washington state government to promote healthy and robust public discourse, along with an informed citizenry. Our award-winning documentaries and issue-focused news shows are also produced and reported in a way that presents topics in a neutral format for viewers.

TVW is also passionate about providing civics resources for people of all ages. Our “Teach with TVW” and Capitol Classroom PLUS provide middle and high school students with a guided tour of the legislative process.

Increasingly, though, it’s clear that a deeper understanding of civics is needed now, more than ever, and not just for middle and high school students. Adults can also benefit from TVW’s live viewing, produced content and other explanatory videos that help demystify the democratic process. With so much information at our disposal, understanding how to make sense of it all remains a critical skill.

At TVW, we are proud to provide unfiltered, unbiased, gavel-to-gavel coverage of Washington state government in support of healthy and robust public discourse, civic engagement, and an informed citizenry.

Sunshine Week is just a few days each year. But the public’s right to know remains ever constant in our messy, and sometimes heated but functional democracy.

Renee Radcliff Sinclair, a former state representative, is president and CEO of TVW, Washington’s public affairs network. She lives in Tumwater, Washington.