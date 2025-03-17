Prep roundup: Joey Hecker hits inside-the-park homer, Pullman sweeps East Valley baseball

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

Pullman 28-19, East Valley 4-1 (DH): Adrian Hecker and Blake Dobbins had four hits, three RBIs and a stolen base apiece and the visiting Greyhounds beat the Knights in five innings in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader.

Joey Hecker hit an inside -the -park home run and the visiting Greyhounds (2-0, 2-0) beat the Knights (0-3, 0-2) in five innings in the second game. Colby Bergman hit a pair of doubles for EV.

North Central 12-6, Rogers 10-2 (DH): The visiting Wolfpack (2-1, 2-0) beat the Pirates (0-3, 0-2) in a GSL 2A doubleheader.

Softball

Colville 15, East Valley 12: Alli Petrey went 4 -for -5 with a triple and two RBIs and the visiting Crimson Hawks (1-0) beat the Knights (0-2). JC Weger went 2 -for -5 with three RBIs for East Valley.

Boys soccer

Clarkston 3, Rogers 2: Stephen Alfred scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute, and the Bantams (2-1, 1-1) beat the visiting Pirates (0-3, 0-2) in a GSL 2A game. Osvaldo Valdovinos and Kevin Valdovinos-Osorio each scored for Rogers.

Kamiakin 4, North Central 0: Cody Tinga had a hat trick and the visiting Braves (1-1) beat the Wolfpack (1-2-2) in a nonleague game at ONE Spokane Stadium.