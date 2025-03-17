Seahawks hope to unlock ‘point guard’ version of Sam Darnold

By Michael-Shawn Dugar The Athletic

When the Seattle Seahawks decided to trade Geno Smith, they immediately targeted Sam Darnold not only because of the breakout season he had with the Minnesota Vikings, but also because they believe he can be even better in Seattle.

“Sam’s best days are ahead of him,” coach Mike Macdonald said during Darnold’s introductory news conference Thursday.

Darnold’s lone season with the Vikings in 2024 was the best of his seven-year career and one of the top outings by anyone at his position. Darnold was a top-10 quarterback by touchdown percentage, passing yards and yards per attempt on his way to becoming a first-time Pro Bowler (all stats provided by TruMedia unless stated otherwise).

The third pick by the Jets in 2018, Darnold is joining his fifth team in six years. He signed a $10 million deal weeks before Minnesota selected J.J. McCarthy with the 10th pick in the 2024 draft and became the unquestioned QB1 in camp when McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus. Minnesota’s infrastructure — a combination of play caller, offensive line, skill talent and defense — provided the opportunity for Darnold to be the best version of himself, something he’d been building toward since the 2023 season when backing up 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

In Seattle, Darnold won’t have the same supporting cast he had in Minnesota. But the Seahawks are betting the philosophy change he adopted the last few years in San Francisco and Minnesota will carry over to Seattle.

Darnold attributed some of his early pro struggles to bad habits he developed in high school and college, when escaping trouble meant bailing from the pocket and successfully exploiting the fact he was among the best athletes on the field. The NFL was a much-needed reality check.

“I felt like I could do that at ease,” said Darnold, who in three seasons as the Jets’ starter ranked 37th out of 38 qualifying quarterbacks in dropback EPA with the third-highest interception rate. “You get to this level and it’s not that easy.”

In discussions with Purdy, Darnold said the 49ers quarterback referred to himself as a point guard whose job was to “get the ball in their hands and let them go do great things with the rock.” Purdy made the Pro Bowl that season, finished fourth in MVP voting and quarterbacked the 49ers to the Super Bowl. Darnold took Purdy’s message to heart and adjusted his approach accordingly (ironically, the point guard analogy is one former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll often used to describe the quarterback’s role).

“When I started to change my thought process as a quarterback to just getting the ball in my guys’ hands, that’s kind of where it unlocked for me,” Darnold said.

Seattle might add more skill talent in the draft, but for now, Darnold’s top four playmakers are receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and tight end Noah Fant. In terms of weaponry, that’s closer to what Derek Carr had in New Orleans last season than what Darnold had in Minnesota but there’s nonetheless a blueprint for getting the best out of the quarterback, assuming a credible run game and adequate pass protection (two things that have been missing in Seattle).

When Klint Kubiak was the Vikings’ offensive coordinator in 2021, Kirk Cousins ranked second in under-center play-action rate. Last season in New Orleans, Carr ranked fourth in the same category with Kubiak calling the plays (Darnold was third). Kubiak’s scheme is built upon the idea of marrying the run game and passing attack, and a heavy dose of play-action is one way to achieve that goal. When specifically executing play-action fakes from under center, Darnold was among the best passers in the league last season, ranking top 10 in dropback EPA and touchdown rate.

“Definitely stands out on tape,” Kubiak said of Darnold as a play-action passer. “Seeing Sam turn his back to the defense and find deep crossers and hit guys in stride is definitely a strength of his game — one of many strengths (in addition) to throwing on the run.”

The example below is a play-action dropback out of the shotgun but it highlights Darnold showing off his arm talent in the way Kubiak described. The Vikings have two tight ends on the field (12 personnel) and the play fake gets the second-level defenders to bite, giving receiver Jordan Addison more room to run a crossing route behind them. Darnold throws a rope in the window between the linebacker and the safety and Addison takes it 69 yards. In Seattle, that type of concept can help maximize the skills of Smith-Njigba and Kupp, Darnold’s top two weapons who excel over the middle and can generate yards after their receptions.

The 26-yard in-breaking route to receiver Justin Jefferson shown below is another good example of what Kubiak identified as something Darnold did at a high level last season. The linebacker to Jefferson’s side of the formation didn’t bite as hard but the receiver was able to separate from the safety to give his quarterback a window. Darnold flipped around after the fake, stepped up and threw a strike while Addison cleared space with a deep route. Darnold, Smith-Njigba and Kupp should be able to have similar success.

As for throwing on the run in those situations, Minnesota’s Week 9 win over the Colts offers a few examples, including a couple in the red zone. In the clip below, the run fake didn’t affect the linebackers, but it did put the outside cornerback in a bind and despite having an unblocked defensive end in his face while on the move, Darnold delivered an excellent ball away from the defender in a place only Addison could catch it. Darnold had an above-average dropback EPA and threw 26 touchdowns in the red zone. Seattle was a mess in the red zone last season, for several reasons. Seattle is counting on Darnold to help fix that (along with a good running game).

Darnold completed an explosive pass (16 or more yards) at the sixth-highest rate in the league. Minnesota’s scheme consistently created opportunities for chunk plays and Darnold took advantage. He was more effective in that facet of the game than he’d been in any other season of his career outside of a six-game stretch with the Carolina Panthers in 2022. This was no accident, Darnold said, attributing his big-play ability in 2024 to “a ton” of offseason work on mechanics and studies on how to attack safeties based on leverage.

“How are we going to attack the post safety this week? When they do play split-safety is it Cover 2, quarters?” Darnold said. “There’s so many different variations of two-high you can play. So, it’s just kind of understanding who we’re playing, where the weaknesses are in that defense and how we can take advantage over the top. And the biggest thing is if it’s not there, understanding where my outlets are.”

The best example of this from past season, oddly enough, might have been his game-winning, 39-yard touchdown toss to Jefferson against the Seahawks in Week 16. The Seahawks were playing Cover 2 with cornerback Riq Woolen and safety Julian Love on Jefferson’s side of the field. Darnold faked a handoff, stepped up and without resetting his feet made a well-placed, back-shoulder throw that would have kept the ball out of harm’s way even if Love hadn’t taken a poor angle.

“That was one that will be in my memory bank for as long as I live,” Darnold said.

The Seahawks can’t just live off play-action dropbacks, which is why in response to a question about Darnold’s play-action passing, Kubiak brought up the real tests of elite quarterback play.

“To be an elite quarterback, you’ve got to be at your best on third down and in the red zone, and that’s two (areas) where Sam really makes his strides,” Kubiak said. “That’s the part we’re most excited about.”

Darnold had good third-down numbers last season. The key for Seattle this season will be making sure the supporting cast uplifts Darnold the same way it did in Minnesota. Darnold can make something out of nothing because of his arm and athleticism — here’s a good example on third down against the Titans — but as he learned from Purdy, the best way to operate in the NFL is to simplify the job as much as possible and prioritize highlighting the playmakers. And get rid of the ball instead of taking drive-killing sacks.

The most important piece of this puzzle is the offensive line. Darnold was great most of the year then faced pressure at his two highest rates of the season in a 31-9 Week 18 loss to the Lions and a 27-9 loss to the Rams in the playoffs. As the playoff loss illustrated, when poorly protected, Darnold can look worse than either of Seattle’s last two quarterbacks. There’s a reason Minnesota spent big this offseason to upgrade its interior offensive line.

The same can’t be said of Seattle, which still needs to acquire a veteran free-agent lineman (guard Teven Jenkins is reportedly visiting Monday), hit a home run with at least one of its 10 draft picks get better coaching from its new offensive staff. That’s a lot to ask in one offseason, but the only way Darnold can effectively play point guard in Seattle is if all those boxes are checked.