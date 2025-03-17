Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jose M. Caballero and Urmila R. Lopez Erazo, both of Cheney.

Matthew J. Sito and Shannon M. Stacey, both of Spokane.

Gabriel W. Davison and Bridjette M. Vaughn, both of Spokane.

Joseph E. Urness, of Medical Lake, and Joella E. Kern, of Moscow.

Enoch Robert and Herina Clement, both of Spokane.

William P. Mynhier, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Desaundah G. Ortiz Gaines, of Cheyenne, Wyo.

John C. Simmons and Kimberly G. Nichols Lentz, both of Spokane.

Neal D. Troyer and Paradis H. Pourzanjani, both of Medical Lake.

Jeffrey T. Nelsen and Jennifer L. Olmstead, both of Medical Lake.

Devan M. Morales and Julia E. Mignault, both of Wallace.

Gregory L. Click and Ruth De La Rosa, both of Spokane.

James R. Vinall, of Nampa, Idaho, and Hannah J. Frase, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Mirabolante Apartments LLC v. Paulina Tamere, restitution of premises.

Boulder Apartments LLC v. Bart Holm, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Thomas Shideler, money claimed owed.

Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority v. Ronnie J. Smith, money claimed owed.

Global Federal Credit Union v. David A. Barnard, money claimed owed

Douglas Chadwick v. Kari L. Kelli-Hulme, money claimed owed.

American Metal Forming LLC v. Patriots Exteriors LLC, money claimed owed.

Quarry Apartments LLC v. Kali Capps, complaint for breach of lease and damages.

American Family Mutual Insurance Company v. Maria Green, complaint for property damage and personal injury.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Edens, Karen L. and Gertson, Larry W.

Eberhardt, Grazielle C. and Michael J.

Rudyy, Artem and Moskovkina, Alena

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jacquelyn M. High-Edward

Ali Lashgari, 53; $700 restitution, six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault and harassment.

Federal court

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

James H. Allison, 33; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 12 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Nathan P. Vanwert, 24; 30 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, protection order violation and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Shannon C. Williams, 26; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Jasmyn M. Braley-Couture, 24; $3,670.50 fine, 55 days in jail with credit given for one day served converted to 330 days of electronic home monitoring, 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and reckless endangerment.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Dylan J. H. Kennedy, 45; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.