Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast: The No. 8 seed, a matchup with Georgia and the looming specter of Houston

From staff reports

The NCAA Tournament’s selection committee didn’t do Gonzaga basketball any favors when it seeded the Zags eighth in the Midwest Region on Sunday.

The Zags’ first-round opponent, Georgia, finished 20-12 in the rugged SEC and boasts talented forward Asa Newell, a 6-foot-11 freshman who averages 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds.

And if GU – winners of four straight, including last week’s WCC title game – gets past Georgia on Thursday in Wichita? Waiting in the wings would likely be top-seeded Houston.

“Like Saint Mary’s on steroids,” TV analyst and former GU big man Richard Fox said of Houston.

In the latest Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast, Fox and longtime Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Meehan debate GU’s seed, break down the matchups and make their predictions for GU and the Final Four.

Catch the episode here, or find it on Apple, Spotify and Google podcasts, or wherever you listen to podcasts.