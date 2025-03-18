Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Shawn M. Gilden and Audra R. Korling, both of Spokane Valley.

Joshua W. Olesen and Nicholette P. Labute, both of Garden City, Idaho.

Austin J. Drysdale and Elizabeth L. J. McNeill, both of Chattaroy.

Trevor A. Morris and Madison F. Birdsell, both of Spokane.

Brandon W. Hill-Sword and Britnee A. Hill-Sword, both of Spokane.

Joshua C. Reyna and Lily L. Rosema, both of Spokane.

Jake K. McGillicuddy and Diana L. Moreno Cano, both of Liberty Lake.

James M. Hagins and Hanah E. Hiscox, both of Spokane.

Joseph C. Bartels and Andrea M. Reamer, both of Spokane.

Hyrum H. Osborn, of Spokane Valley, and Mayra S. Haroldsen, of Newman Lake.

Jared H. Passey, of Cheney, and Allie B. Crawford, of Harrington, Wash.

Jesse W. Milburn and Shannon M. Luker, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Sinto Commons LLC v. Alexyss Atkins, restitution of premises.

FR Bach Housing III LLC v. Christopher Lemon, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. William Patterson, restitution of premises.

Seattle Apartment Managers LLC v. Corinna Destefano, restitution of premises.

Iron Bridge QOZB LLC v. Alvanique Smith, restitution of premises.

Cedar Summit Estates Phase IV LLC v. Nathan Dingfield, restitution of premises.

Cedar Summit Estates LLC v. Gerardo Sanchez, restitution of premises.

Cedar Chateau Estates LLC v. Emitt McArthur, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Shoshan Green, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Geovanny Luna, et al., restitution of premises.

Pine Acres MHP v. Cassie Podolske, et al., restitution of premises.

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. Kei Vaughn, et al., restitution of premises.

Milo Spindt, et al. v. Tazra Marshall, restitution of premises.

Christopher E. Bell, et al. v. Maureen L. Stevens, seeking quiet title.

John Deere Financial v. Eller Corporation and Kathryn A. Wilson, complaint.

David Daniel and Susan Daniel v. Competition Specialties Inc., Timothy Claar, Gateway Distribution LLC and Curtis Taylor, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Curtis, Nathanael R. and Rachael A.

Isakson, Sarah S. and Edward L.

Cox, Maliha J. and Roberta K.

Judy, Jannean and McDaniel, John

Glidwell, Kimberly L. and Farley, Juan N.

Ferguson, Madison C. and Franklin M.

Swofford, Lacy N. Darek L.

El Mouaffak, Anna N. and Hamza

Fogle, Jennifer L. and Jeffrey G.

Faloon, Quincey A. and Grenier, Todd E.

Williams, Jasmine and Maynique

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Sabrina M. Quezada, 36; $15 restitution, 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, after being found guilty of two counts of order violation.

Farrel Q. Jennings, 23; $15 restitution, 19 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault, after being found guilty of order violation and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Jeffrey L. Boughter II, 38; 46 days in jail with credit given for 46 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Luke Johnson, 24; 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Annette S. Plese

John B. Eisenman, 63; $6,620 restitution, 304 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree murder.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Salvador G. Moreno, 24; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and third-degree assault.

Richard J. Cobos, 32; 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Michael P. Price

Jody D. Cochran, 39; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to sexually motivated indecent exposure.

Stephanie Delgado, 32; 82 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

David Willems, 32; 15 days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Federal court

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Curtis C. Anderson, 37; 97 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Deanna A. Bray, 58; 13 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and vehicle interference.

Bernard F. Collette, 34; 74 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Michael A. Cooper, 30; 11 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Maranda M. Dunn, 27; $500 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Mitchel I. B. McAnulty-Hightower, 25; six days in jail converted to five days of community service, reckless driving.

Andre D. Moore, 32; 17 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Hunter J. Pope, 18; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Thomas M. Schweda, 46; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Christapher A. Stafford, 41; 30 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Kevin R. Woods, 46; 181 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Alexander D. J. Riendeau, 46; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Joshua E. Semenchuck, 25; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Calvin S. Prewitt, 39; 60 days in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Christopher J. Campbell, 26; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Nicholas S. Fagerland, 48; six months of probation, third-degree theft.