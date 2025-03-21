Spokane County

Marriage licenses

David H. Thompson, of Provo, Utah, and Elsa M. Longhurst, of Valleyford.

Ethan M. Adshade and Taylor A. Beckett, both of Spokane.

Lars A. Nelson and Kiana J. McKenna, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Diamond Parking Inc. v. Benjamin Simons, restitution of premises.

Sinto Commons LLC v. Robert Denton, restitution of premises.

Mirabeau Commons LLC v. Velinea Collinsworth, restitution of premises.

CR 3 LLC v. Melissa D. Teal, restitution of premises.

DECEHCC BII Investments LLC, et al. v. Darryl Frazier, restitution of premises.

Mirabeau Commons LLC v. Lauren Hausman, restitution of premises.

Gonzaga Haven LLC v. Bernard Bosse, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Louisa Denobrega, et al., restitution of premises.

Liberty Park Apartments LLC v. Hannah Duke, restitution of premises.

Mark IV Motel LLC v. Aislyn A. Robinson, restitution of premises.

Townhomes Cheney LLC v. Michael J. Parkhill, restitution of premises.

Silvergate LLC v. Brenda Wilkerson, restitution of premises.

Spokane Rentals LLC v. Michael Sasser, et al., restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz & Associates Inc. v. Nicholas Gilkes, et al., restitution of premises.

Corpay Technologies Operating Co. LLC v. Eller Corporation, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Sweet, Lori A. and David J.

Lay, Cheryl and Samnang

Bottler, Shannon A. and Gary A.

Knight, Sarah A. and Darius W.

Loomis, Adriane J. L. and Jason L.

Kempe, Kendall R. and Devin T.

Main-Barich, Alissa D. and Barich, Rustin L.

Oxenford, Anthony E. and Demchok, Marcia J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Jonathan D. Trefz, 41; 108 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Harold D. Thompson, Jr., 63; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Jason M. Rider, 35; $15 restitution, 21 days in jail with credit given for 21 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment, second-degree possession of stolen property, order violation and first-degree domestic theft.

David Reierson, also known as David C. Ritter and David C. Reierson, 24; 13 days in jail, after pleading guilty to forging a certificate of title.

Janessa Esry, 23; 45 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Joshua C. Epperson, 45; $15 restitution, 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

David A. Smoot, 23; $700 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of two counts of harassment.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Lilly J. Johnson, Liberty Lake; debts of $64,564.

Tia M. Timmer, Liberty Lake; debts of $57,792.

Brittany Hill, Spokane; debts of $67,801.

Carina J. Cruz, Moses Lake; debts of $477,559.

David W. and Savanah R. Stephens, Spokane; debts of $103,798.

Sara A. Taylor, Spokane Valley; debts of $33,383.

Arely Gomez, Quincy, Wash.; debts of $352,743.

Lucy M. Hopkins, Soap Lake, Wash.; debts of $285,276.

Carey L. Kinyon, Spokane; debts of $18,439.

Gary L. Burdick, Greenacres; debts of $37,048.

Angela S. Rodney, Spokane; debts of $30,887.

Jeffrey D. Landfried, Cheney; debts of $404,266.

Samantha R. Scott, Oakesdale, Wash.; debts of $29,433.

Charles S. and Monica R. Freer, Moses Lake; debts of $46,217.

Stephanie L. Bacigalupi, Northport, Wash.; debts of $103,087.

Wage-earner petitions

Jon R. Cockerton, Spokane; debts of $157,348.

Edgar L. and Heidi L. Arana, Spokane Valley; debts of $442,466.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Xavier A. Grubbs, 25; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.