Prep roundup: Brandon Spunich homers for West Valley baseball; Mead fastpitch wins two in Tri-Cities

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball Nonleague

Walla Walla 3, Ferris 2 (10): Michael Spalding reached on an error, allowing the walk-off run to score, and the Blue Devils (2-1) edged the Saxons (0-1) in 10 innings in Walla Walla. Harper Dissmore struck out eight over seven innings for Ferris.

Hermiston (Oregon) 14, Ferris 3: Hunter Link and Cam Venoy knocked in three apiece and the Bulldogs (2-0) beat the Saxons (0-2) in Walla Walla. John Olson had a hit and an RBI for Ferris.

Riverside 6, East Valley 5: Austin Jenkinson scored on a walk-off hit by pitch and the Rams (1-2) edged the visiting Knights (0-5). Colby Bergman had three RBIs for East Valley.

GSL 2A

West Valley 6-19, Rogers 5-13: Brandon Spunich went 3 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs in the second game and the Eagles (4-1, 4-0) swept the visiting Pirates (0-5, 0-4) . Jackson Ables had two hits and three RBIs for Rogers. Noah Clouse drew a walk-off walk to cap a three-run seventh in the first game.

Fastpitch softball Nonleague

Ferris 22, Chelan 1 (5): Marrin Teel went 2 for 3 with a homer, double, five RBIs, four runs and a stolen base and the Saxons (1-2) beat the Mountain Goats (0-1) at Ephrata HS. Cadence Hyndman had two hits and three RBIs for Ferris.

Skyline 6, Ferris 2: Addison McGillis struck out five over three scoreless innings of relief and the Spartans (5-0) beat the Saxons (1-3) at Ephrata HS. Riley McTague, Claire Hubbard and Emma Dahlgren homered for Skyline.

Redmond 11, Gonzaga Prep 1 (5): Addy Reuss had two hits and two RBIs and the Mustangs (2-2) topped the Bullpups (0-3) at Hanford HS. Sophia Gum had a hit and an RBI for G-Prep.

Hanford 17, Gonzaga Prep 0 (5): Heidi Sweet struck out 12 in a five-inning one-hitter and the Falcons (1-0) blanked the visiting Bullpups (0-4).

Mead 13, Walla Walla 8: Jaycee Coffield tripled with four RBIs and the Panthers (3-0) beat the Blue Devils (2-2) at Columbia Playfields in Richland. Sophia Carpenter had two hits and three RBIs for Mead.

Mead 10, Southridge 6: Mia Martin went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and the Panthers (4-0) beat the Suns (3-1) in Richland. Coffield had three hits and Carpenter added a pair of RBIs for Mead.

Southridge 12, Central Valley 6: Constance Gates went 4 for 4 with a home run, three doubles and four RBIs and the Suns (3-0) handled the Bears (0-2) in Richland. Whitney Hollen had two hits and two RBIs for CV.

Chiawana 13, Central Valley 2: Gabriella Garza stuck out eight over 4⅓ innings and the Riverhawks (3-0) beat the Bears (0-3) in Richland. Ella Bendele had a hit and an RBI for CV.

GSL 2A

Deer Park 28-26, North Central 2-1: Kapri Bailey had a homer, double and five RBIs in the second game and the Stags (3-0, 3-0) swept the visiting Wolfpack (0-3, 0-3) . Bailey knocked in five and Mady Ellingson struck out five over two innings of scoreless relief in the first game.

Clarkston 13-12, Pullman 3-11: Veyah Craven hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning in the second game and the Bantams (3-1, 2-1) swept the visiting Greyhounds (1-2, 1-2) . Bailey Blaydes went 3 for 5 with a homer and five RBIs in the first game. Joey Miller hit three homers on the day for Clarkston.

Boys soccer

Pullman 3, Gonzaga Prep 1: Clarens Dollin scored three consecutive goals and the Greyhounds (6-0) beat the visiting Bullpups (1-3-2) . Alex Wood scored for G-Prep in the 70th minute to break up the shutout.

West Valley 3, Ridgeline 0: The Eagles (5-0) blanked the visiting Falcons (2-4) .

Lewis and Clark 2, Auburn Riverside 2: The visiting Tigers (4-0-1) earned a draw with the Ravens (1-0-4) .

Girls tennis

Mead 7, Richland 0: At Mead, Lexi Mattox beat Nayoun Kim 6-0, 6-0 and Julia Benton/Addy Oglesbee topped Anna Hanson/Ashlyn Raab 6-4, 7-6.

Mead 5, Wenatchee 2: At Mead, Mattox beat Joyce Hartsig 6-2, 6-2 and Brynn Kaufman/Sienna Kaufman defeated Benton/Oglesbee 6-2, 6-4.