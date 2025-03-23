The Dirt: Luxury apartments planned in Spokane’s West Hills

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

Developers are planning a $15 million apartment building in the West Hills area of Spokane.

Referred to as the Garden Springs Housing project in plans submitted to the city of Spokane, the building will offer 76 units of housing including 16 studios, 32 one-bedroom and one-bathroom, eight two-bedroom and one-bathroom, and 20 two-bedroom and two-bathroom units.

It’s located immediately south of Catholic Charities’ Catalyst project, which turned a former Quality Inn into low-income housing, at 4301 W. Sunset Blvd.

The Garden Springs building will be five stories tall and offer amenities such as a lobby, gym, pet-washing station, office and a rooftop deck. The project will also include 88 parking stalls.

At the street level, 32 stalls will offer charging ports for electric vehicles. Another 37 parking stalls will be located underground.

Located at 1805 S. Rustle St., the site is owned by Nicholas Brumback. The construction site is sandwiched by Catalyst to the north and the Garden Springs Professional Building to the south. That for-lease office building is also owned by Brumback and is the headquarters for Brumback Inc. Real Estate.

The Spokane-based firm is co-owned by Brumback and his father, Donald “Gib” Brumback, and provides brokerage advising, real estate development and property management services, according to its website.

Garden Springs Housing will span roughly 19,000 square feet and encompass three plots, two of which were purchased by Nicholas Brumback in 2022 for $380,000. Another plot is currently used as a parking lot for the Professional Building, according to Spokane County property records.

Nicholas Brumback hired Wolfe Architecture Group, a firm based in Spokane, to design the project. The project is still in early phases of design, however, and no official constriction permit applications have been submitted.

According to project documents for the new building, a good neighbor agreement was signed between Catholic Charities and Nicholas Brumback.

The city of Spokane defines the nonbinding agreement as a method to address specific impacts a construction project might have on its neighbors such as traffic, noise or other potential disruptions, according to its website.

Real estate heir plans remodel

Lanzce Douglass, son of the late Spokane real estate mogul Harlan Douglass, plans to renovate the 12,000-square-food building that serves as his company’s headquarters.

Located at 1402 E. Magnesium Road, Douglass is planning to spend about $600,000 to demolish the existing office. Plans submitted to the city of Spokane, including creating two large conference rooms, a dozen offices, a classroom, a break room, showers, bathrooms, multiple open office areas, workrooms and a reception hall.

Near the intersection of Nevada Street and Magnesium Road, the building faces north looking across a swath of open land that was part of the Kaiser Aluminum Mead Works site. Spokane County property records show Douglass properties owns several acres in the area.

Douglass could not immediately be reached last week.

Douglass hired DS Studio, an interior designer based in Spokane to design the project. Douglass’ own company is the contractor for the project, plans show.

Banana Republic makeover

One of the longest-standing retailers of the River Park Square mall, Banana Republic, announced its closure earlier this year. The move opened an opportunity for Lululemon Athletica Inc., a luxury activewear retailer, to relocate to the space.

Currently located in the Crescent Building, at 707 W. Main Ave., Lululemon will move across the street to the much larger, 4,600-square-foot space at 722 W. Main Ave.

As part of the move, Lululemon officials are planning to spend about $900,000 to rework the space, including an update to the exterior facade, a redesign of the sales floor and renovation of the back stock area, according to plans.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company hired BKA Architects Inc., a firm based in Quincy, Massachusetts, to design the project, plans show.

No contractor has been named .