Mariners’ Matt Brash dazzles in first outing since elbow surgery: ‘I’m back’

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

PEORIA, Ariz. – Nearly a year later, with his first competitive pitch since major elbow surgery, Matt Brash stepped on the mound at Peoria Sports Complex and fired a 98.5-mph fastball for a first-pitch strike.

“Pretty smooth,” the Mariners’ right-handed reliever said.

In 92-degree desert heat, Brash needed just three pitches to strike out the first batter he faced Monday afternoon. He struck out the next batter looking at a 97.3-mph sinker dotted at the bottom of the zone.

It was then that the totality of what he’d been through – a dramatic injury and an arduous recovery – struck Brash on the mound.

“There’s a lot of emotions,” he said. ” … After I struck out the second guy, I kind of took it all in and I was like, ‘Wow, I’m back.’ ”

Since having Tommy John surgery in May, Brash has largely been ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation.

His first in-game appearance Monday was an important hurdle he had to clear. It was his first time pitching in a game since Sept. 30, 2023.

There is no specific timeline for his return, but the club is optimistic he’ll be back with the big-league bullpen around May 1.

“To see Matty come out there after what he’s been through … I know there was a lot riding on today,” manager Dan Wilson said. “And for him to look as sharp as he did coming out of the gate, (that’s a) really good sign.”

After a strong spring camp, Brash had asked Mariners coaches if he could pitch in the final Cactus League game Monday against the San Diego Padres. He had thrown some “live” bullpens against teammates on the backfield here at the Mariners complex, but he wanted the feel of a game setting against opposing batters.

After the two strikeouts, he issued a four-pitch walk to the third batter and was pulled from the game, having reached his pitch count. It hardly diminished the emotional significance of the moment.

“Super pumped to be in there,” he said. “I got all those emotions and butterflies and all that back, and got my adrenaline going. So just super happy. Everything felt good.”

Brash faced three minor-league hitters in the sixth inning, throwing 12 pitches in all. Seven of those pitches were sinkers – a new pitch in his arsenal.

“I mean, the stuff’s there,” he said. “I threw a lot of sinkers today to the lefties, which is something I have not done in the past. And I just feel like it frees me up. I know the pitch moves a lot and it feels good in my hand. I feel like I can just rip it in the middle (of the zone), kind of like my slider. And I thought it was great.

“It was what I wanted to do – I attacked the hitters. … I just want to go right at ’em. If they want to swing early and put in play, they can. And if I get ahead that, I usually have the stuff to put them away.”

In 2023, Brash was one of the most dominant relievers in baseball, striking out 107 batters across 70.2 innings. His 78 appearances that season were the most of any pitcher in the majors.

His absence from Seattle’s bullpen last year was glaring, and his return this season is one reason the Mariners front office did not make a major addition to the ’pen this offseason.

The Mariners left Arizona on Monday evening on a team charter back to Seattle, ahead of Thursday’s opening day against the Athletics.

Brash will remain in Peoria to pitch in at least a couple more minor-league exhibitions. After that, he’ll report to Triple-A Tacoma for several rehab outings.

“I’m just happy for him that he’s at the point where he can see some of the work that’s gone into it and feel good about it,” Wilson said, “and see light at the end of the tunnel.”