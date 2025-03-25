Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Edward J. A. Caceres and Jamie J. Lopez, both of Spokane Valley.

Daniel D. Bates and Madeline M. McAferty, both of Athol.

John P. Stafford and Rhiannon P. Craun, both of Spokane.

River A. C. Takeshita and Eursilah C. Ngeny, of Tacoma.

Ryan D. Harrington and Jennifer M. Green, both of Spokane Valley.

Todd M. Jensen and Nicole S. Olive, both of Tekoa, Wash.

Clayton O. Holmes, of Spokane Valley, and Amy E. Lee, of Edmonds, Wash.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Jon Adams v. Jaymes Shrewsberry, et al., restitution of premises.

Steven Eliason v. Cep III Regal Ridge 23 LLC and Hoban Holdings Inc., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

McKenzie, Tate D. and Michelle L.

Wright, Kimberly D. and Serrano, Ivan

Peske, Michael J. and Tabea L.

Letson, Robert S. and Mendy L.

Palacios, Aana M. and Hector E.

Strickland, Kenneth W. and Anna E. G.

Lien, Evan and Richied, Olivia C.

Uhl, Bryce and Amy

Vansanford, Jenna R. and Morrison, Jacob A.

Dobken, Laurisa L. and John C.

Brockie, Victor J. and Lamere Brockie, Dolores R.

Chapman, Tamara L. and Jonathan C.

Carlton, Corbin M. and Katie M.

Scholz, Bernadetta K. and Michael R.

Lang, Mary K. and Ebrahim, Adel

Garry, James P. and Karrie M.

Jones, Avery D. and Albin, Lacey J.

Mudryk, Nathen and Laverdure, Maranda

Freeland, Roed E. and Kristen B.

Collier Hairston, Allainya and Hairston, John

Curnutt, Alyssa L. and Jordan D.

Thames, Michelle M. and Kelly J.

Legal separations granted

Rother, Margie A. and Richard J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Ryan R. Hanson, 35; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and third-degree theft.

Perris A. Snyder, 62; four months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

William D. Kullberg, 43; 38 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and harassment.

Austin Schwahn, 31; $100 restitution, four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

David A. Best, 29; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Rodrigo P. Farnacio, 65; one month in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Samuel Metekai, 24; three months in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault.

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Rhiannon R. Carson, 40; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Jacob R. Sherman, 36; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Darrel L. Miller, 58; 68 days in jail with credit given for 68 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Petra R. Garza, 54; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served, one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.