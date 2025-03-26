Field Reports: State of Lake Pend Oreille open house set for Thursday

From staff reports

Idaho fisheries officials will field questions about the state of fish populations in Lake Pend Oreille at an open house Thursday night in Sandpoint.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a news release that the open house will start at 6 p.m. at the University of Idaho Sandpoint Organic Agriculture Center.

It will differ from previous “state of the lake” meetings, Fish and Game officials said in a news release.

There won’t be a formal presentation, but fishery staff will be available to answer questions.

Instead, the agency made available a recorded presentation by fisheries biologists in advance of the meeting.

The recording, which runs a little more than an hour, is available at idfg.idaho.gov/article/2025-lake-pend-oreille-state-lake-informational-video-available-watch-online-prior-march-27.

Columbia River Canoe Project film to be shown Thursday

A film chronicling a canoe journey from southwest Montana to the Pacific Ocean is will be shown in Spokane on Thursday night.

Called the Columbia River Canoe Project, the film follows Robert Lester and Braxton Mitchell, cousins from Butte, as they take a canoe from the Columbia’s headwaters in the Continental Divide near Butte downstream, following tributaries like the Pend Oreille River before reaching the mainstem.

The film will be shown at the Magic Lantern Theater at 7 p.m. A Q&A session with Robert Lester will follow the screening.

The Spokane Riverkeeper is co-sponsoring the screening. Tickets and more information are available through the Riverkeeper website, spokaneriverkeeper.org.

Inland Northwest Wildlife Council plans annual open house on ADA-accessible hunting, fishing opportunities

The Inland Northwest Wildlife Council share information on ADA-accessible hunting and fishing opportunities at an open house next month.

The April 12 event will feature volunteers, staff and experts from local government agencies, according to a news releace from the council.

They’ll share information on applying for disabled status for veterans or nonveterans, special programs for outdoors folk with disabilities, ADA hunting and wildlife viewing blinds available to those with disabilities and more.

The council has a disabled access team that works with landowners, timber companies and government land managers to provide access for hunters with disabilities each year.

It has also built ADA-accessible platforms and put them in places accessible only to hunters and wildlife watchers with disabilities.

The open house starts at 9:30 a.m. and is free to attend. It will also include lunch. To RSVP, contact the council at 509-487-8552 or by email at office@inwc.org.