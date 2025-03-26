WSU running backs coach Robbie Rouse resigns for personal reasons, per release

PULLMAN — Robbie Rouse’s time as Washington State’s running backs coach is over after two months.

Rouse resigned his position Wednesday “due to personal matters,” according to a Wednesday release from WSU, which did not elaborate any further. In early January, shortly after taking the Cougars’ job, head coach Jimmy Rogers brought Rouse over from their previous stop of South Dakota State.

In its entirety, the release reads: “Washington State head football coach Jimmy Rogers announced that first-year running backs coach Robbie Rouse has resigned due to personal matters, effective immediately.”

Former WSU running backs coach Robbie Rouse (Courtesy of South Dakota State Athletics)

It’s an unusual development for WSU, which does not normally issues releases when assistant coaches take other jobs. For example, in February 2024, when former cornerbacks coach Ray Brown took the same job at Boston College, the Cougars did not make an announcement. Nor did they last December, when former offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle accepted the same position at Oklahoma.

Rouse spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons as South Dakota State’s RBs coach. Before that, he coached running backs at Division III College of St. Scholastica (Minnesota) in 2017, at Division II Augustana (South Dakota) University in 2019, at FCS North Dakota from 2020-21 and at FCS Cal Poly in 2022.

It appears WSU might have a replacement at the ready. The Casper Star-Tribune reported Tuesday night that Wyoming running backs coach Donnell Kirkwood took the same job at Washington State, as confirmed by Cowboys coach Jay Sawvel in a video posted the same day. Kirkwood spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons at North Dakota before accepting the Wyoming job in January.