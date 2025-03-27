2025 Spring Sports Preview: Boys and girls tennis capsules for Greater Spokane League

Preview capsules for the 2025 Greater Spokane League boys and girls tennis teams.

In alphabetical order by classification. Records and standings from 2024 season.

4A/3A

Central Valley: Boys: Coach Michael Gordon, first season. Freshman Sam Benedetti will make an immediate impact on the program at No. 1 singles. Senior Andrew McCombs is No. 2 singles. Girls (4-4, fifth): Coach Jacob Fry, first season. Fry moves to CV from the past six seasons at Mt. Spokane. Eight letterwinners return, including seniors Sophia Riddle and Kate Woodward, and sophomore Kate Bendele.

Cheney: Boys (1-8, eighth place): Coach Dan Estock, fourth season. Returning senior Jacob Estock is returning from a broken ankle sustained during wrestling and will start the season playing doubles while his sophomore brother Samuel Estock will fill in at No. 1 singles until he’s back to speed. Girls (4-10): Coach Linnea Love, third season. A strong senior class populates the roster, especially in doubles. Junior Victoria Baycroft and senior Annabelle Taylor will compete in singles.

Ferris: Boys: Coach Chris Jacobson and Adam Hencz. Five players return from last season, including seniors Charlie LaSalle, Sheldon Hencz and Luke Roland, fresh off a second-team all-league selection during basketball season. Girls: Coach Aaron Torres, first season. After consecutive years with coaching changes, Torres is still learning the roster but he feels the Saxons are “showing tremendous work ethic and desire to improve their game.” Seven seniors on the roster will provide leadership and hold the younger players accountable. A total of 68 girls came out for tennis this spring.

Gonzaga Prep: Boys: Coach Shane Sandlin, second season. Sophomore Tiernan Waggoner is the No. 1 singles and leads seven returning starters. Girls (2-6): Coach Brendan Archer, second season. A senior-heavy group. led by No. 1 singles Devyn Pirwitz and No. 1 doubles team Molly Davidson and Emma Sandberg.

Lewis and Clark: Boys (9-0, first): Coach Scott Worley, second season. First-team all-league senior Tate Thatcher was an alternate to state last season and will handle No. 1 singles. No. 2 singles is senior Kael Oos MacFadden, who reached state in doubles. Girls (12-2): Coach Kate Burns, fifth season. The Tigers return each of their top five players, led by singles players junior Daphne Rabinovitch and Charlotte Burns.

Mead: Boys (9-1, second): Coach Bryce Borland. Eight letterwinners return, including two-time state participant and first-team all-league senior Bryce Lynd and first-team all-league and state participant sophomore Robbie Wrigley. Girls (8-1): Coach Jon Wrigley, 22nd season. Eight starters and 10 total letterwinners are back for what should be a deep and competitive team. Top singles players junior Lexi Mattox and senior Josie Kellogg combined to go 17-1 last season and both qualified for state.

Mt. Spokane: Boys (4-5): Coach Dustin McConnell, fourth season. A senior-heavy squad with five letterwinners returning. Kevin Pickering and Jacen Phillips are the No. 1 doubles pairing. Girls: Coach Nicki Wittwer, first season. Juniors Hannah Meythaler and Addison Vanwert will handle top duties in singles, while seniors Ava Bunney and Almina Zukic will compete in doubles.

Ridgeline: Boys: Coach Tim Pell, first season. A senior-laded squad, though half the team is made up of first-year players. Key returners are Grant Brito, Marco Lopez and Jordan Lancaster. Girls (4-5): Coach Russ Tarmann, fourth season. The Falcons return 10 letterwinners and four starters with a ton of varsity experience. Senior Svetlana Wickham, a three-year letterwinner, is the No. 1 singles.

Shadle Park: Boys (4-6, fourth in 2A): Coach TBD. The Highlanders are still searching for a boys coach, but seven starters return, including senior Anthony Gomez and junior Kimball Plaster, both of whom qualified for districts last season Girls: Coach Liz Melville, first season. Danielle Cozetto went to state last year in 2A and leads six returning letterwinners.

University: Boys (7-2, third): Coach Dan Tenney. Seven letterwinners are back, including No. 2 singles Garrett Christiansen and No. 1 doubles Riley Yates and Mike Coe. Newcomer senior Niccolo Gentile takes over No. 1 singles. Girls (9-0, first): Coach Julene Osborn. Senior Kailee Alteneder is a three-year GSL 3A champion and state qualifier and Madison Orr is a two-time state qualifier.

2A

Clarkston: Boys (8-2): Coach John Kowatsch, 10th season. Nine letterwinners are back, including seniors Alex Whittle, Haven Morfin and Chase Meyer. Girls (10-0): Coach Margie Denton, sixth season. The Bantams were league and district champs last season and return six letterwinners and four starters. Sophomore Rachel Gall is No. 1 singles while senior Ella Leavitt returns for doubles.

Deer Park: Boys (7-9 in 1A): Coach Jack Wood, 23rd season. Seven letterwinners return, including seniors Lucas Neumiller and Liam Varang and sophomore Weston Honshiko.

East Valley: Boys: Coach Tom Griner, first season. The Knights are in a rebuilding phase as Griner takes over the program. Sophomore Joey Maughan projects as the No. 1 singles, and senior Zach Charbonneau and junior Noah Pickard are returning letterwinners.

North Central: Boys (0-8): Coach Marina Gruis, seventh season. The Wolfpack have eight starters returning and Gruis thinks that experience will help them improve from last year’s last place finish. Girls (2-7): Coach Brina Carrigan, third season. No. 1 doubles team Abby Liezen and Emma Pell, both seniors, lead six returning starters.

Pullman: Boys (10-0, first): The Greyhounds haven’t lost a league match since joining the GSL. Sophomore Nathan Sutton was a district semifinalist last season and had climbed to No. 1 on the Pullman challenge ladder. Seniors Mir Park and Reed Newell are three-year letterwinners with state experience. Girls: Coach Daniel Vollmer, eighth season. Two-time state champion Rhoda Wang returns for her senior season after taking her junior season off. She’s joined by GSL MVP senior Diana Gutierrez, who was fifth at state last season, and second-team all-league senior Amy Fugh, giving the Greyhounds a formidable 1-2-3 punch in singles.

Rogers: Boys (2-8): Coach Miles Moffitt, 12th season. The Pirates have some players with experience but remain very young, Junior Javan Christensen and sophomore Jathan Quifunas are growing into leadership positions. Girls: Coach Kevin Trim, first season. Senior Peyton Remmington leads a very young squad, with just four players returning to the program from last season.

West Valley: Boys: Coach Ned Fadeley. Nine starters return, including two-time state qualifier senior Conner Kunz and junior Orion Mastel. Girls (6-4, third): Coach Blake Lynd, third season. A deep team with six returning starters, including No. 1 singles Brynlee Ordinario and No. 2 singles Amelia Farina.