2025 Spring Sports Preview: Boys and girls track and field capsules for Greater Spokane League

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Preview capsules for the 2025 Greater Spokane League boys and girls track and field teams.

Coaches voted to change the format for deciding team league championships. For the first time since 1976, league champs will be determined at the league subdistrict meet instead of the league dual meets. The format will be evaluated after the season to see if coaches want to continue to use the subdistrict meet to declare league titles.

The 4A, 3A, 2A meets are at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma and the 1A, 2B and 1B meets are at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima. The meets are May 23-25.

In alphabetical order by classification.

4A/3A

Central Valley: The Bears, who dropped from 4A to 3A this year, return Aaron Wright, state runner-up in the 800 meters, and Joseph Demars, Tyler Bissell and Wright off a state title 4x400 relay among the boys. CV has some holes to fill, but veteran coach Chuck Bowden reports he has the best freshman class in his 35 years as coach. Hurdler Davina Kostecka and 400 specialist Halle Mendenhall return as leaders for the girls team.

Cheney: The Blackhawks have some depth among their distance crew, led by senior Calvin Hilton, who was fourth at state in the 3,200.

Ferris: Boys coach Brian Davidson, in his third season, has 11 letterwinners back, including senior sprinter Isaiah Newman, junior thrower Alex Flanigan and sophomore distance runner Parker Lemmon. On the girls team, senior Cale Stinebaugh was fourth at state in discus and senior Ella Brinkman was fifth in triple jump, while distance runners Ella Menard and Darla Kelly both qualified for state.

Gonzaga Prep: If the Bullpups had more numbers they’d be favored to win the league title. But they do have Nikko Alexander, a returning state champ in the 400 and was second in the 200. In the girls, G-Prep has much talent but lacks depth to challenge for team honors. The girls team has several with state experience, including senior sprinters Kaylin McMahon, Hannah Boyum and Olivia McIntyre.

Lewis and Clark: The Tigers’ coaching staff went through turnover but talent returns. In the boys, sprinter Romin Saleki is back. Saleki, Colin Sheehan and Elijah Nelson are three of four legs back off a state title 4x100.

Mead: No school has a richer track history in the GSL than Mead. The Panthers moved up to 4A after winning the State 3A title in the boys last year. They return Simon Rosselli (throws) and sprinters Jaeland Leman, Eamon Gamon and Matthew McShane. In the girls, the Panthers bring back some experience mixed with some younger talent.

Mt. Spokane: The Wildcats boys waged a tug of war with Mead for league supremacy a year ago, and they’ll look to senior distance aces Kade Brownell and Parker Westermann to lead the way. Brownell is headed to Washington State and Westermann is going to Colorado State. Kayli Eastham, Jane Wycoff, Makenna Ritter and Laine Gardner lead the girls.

Ridgeline: Youth best summarizes the Falcons boys and girls. A handful of returners on the girls team chose not to participate this season. Senior Daden Lewis (throws) leads the boys.

Shadle Park: The Highlanders move up from 2A to 3A. Two-time state champ pole vaulter Josie Anselmo and sprinter Madison Claar are back for the girls. In the boys, sophomore Becks Bird is one to watch in the distances and Highlanders quarterback Kaden Hooper will compete in “all events” according to coach Nathan Clayton.

University: Senior Addy MacArthur is back to defend state titles in the shot put and discus. She has signed to continue her career at Boise State. Also back is Kyla Roberts. In the boys, Jeffrey Whitman, Quinn Lipke, Steven Wissink and Luke Trefry return.

2A

East Valley: The Knights girls captured a state title last year, but the big point producer Logan Hofstee graduated. Returning are the state champ 4x100 quartet of Weather Salinas-Taylor, Ashlynn Deaton, A’Nya Shaw and Hayden Andersen along with 400 state champ Veronica Garcia. The boys are led by Talan Hughes and Logan Ihle.

North Central: The Wolfpack always have state-caliber talent but lack numbers to compete for dual and meet titles. In the boys, Elijah Wright, Trevelle Jones, Adie Wright and Levi Aden are back and returning girls include Brooklyn Lawrence, Jaela Susemiehl, Izzy Schlettert and Marley Spencer return.

Pullman: The Greyhounds always are competitive in the sport and this year shouldn’t be any different. They’ll be led by Ada Harris, Sidney Johnson and Ali Hathaway.

Rogers: The Pirates boys are led by talented sprinters Michael Sanders, Triston Bates and Alex Peabody. Girls coach Khalil Winfrey, who was a decorated sprinter at Rogers and University of Washington, has a trio of quality senior sprinters in Zaquiah Tomeo, Akeelis Muhammed and Kiera Smith. “We are young and need to get more kids interested as a team but we have a lot of upside with our young kids,” Winfrey said.

West Valley: Lauren Matthew, Hadassah Duff, Quincy Andrews and Kyla Silva lead the girls. Cooper Henkle leads the boys – he won a state title in the shot and was second in the discus.

2B

St. George’s: The Dragons boys and girls captured state titles last year, and they return solid cores to defend said titles. In the boys, Brayden Bayless and Shawn Jones return. Bayless was a state champ in the 200 and second in the 100. Jones was a state champ in the 400 and 800 and also teamed together on the title-winning 4x400.

In the girls, Regan Thomas and Josie McLaughlin, who led the Dragons to a state title last fall in cross country with a 1-2 finish, headline returners. Thomas won a state title in the 3,200 and second in the 1,600. McLaughlin won titles in the 800 and 1,600 and she teamed with Thomas on the winning 4x400. McLaughlin won a fourth title on the 4x200.

Freeman: The Scotties move down to 2B from 1A and should tangle with St. George’s all season. Trent Sanborn and Tyce Gilbert lead the boys. Sanborn won a state title in the high jump in 1A, vaulting 6 feet, 7 inches. He did 6-10 ¾ indoor this winter. Fiona Anderson and Nicole DuPont lead the girls. Anderson did 12-2 in the pole vault during indoor.

1B

Valley Christian: VC’s boys will be out to defend a state title. They’re led by a talented distance core that led VC to a state title in cross country. Leading the way is Westin Madden, a state champ in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.

Davenport: The Gorillas are summed up in a name – Glenna Soliday. The multi-talented Soliday won state titles in both hurdles and was second in the 200.