2025 Spring Sports Preview: University’s Kailee Alteneder wants to ‘make the most’ of senior season with Titans

Even after three strong seasons with state finishes in singles and doubles, University tennis player Kailee Alteneder is not interested in any expectations for her senior year.

“I don’t like to put a lot of pressure on myself, so this has just been such a great experience with my team,” she said. “First and foremost, I just want to have the best year with my team and so many amazing people.”

Alteneder, who also plays basketball, credits her success on the tennis court in part to her mental toughness. Her positive attitude and steadiness give her a sense of pride.

The U-Hi girls tennis team will look to follow Alteneder’s lead in the quest for a third straight Greater Spokane League title.

Julene Osborn, who has coached the girls’ team for over two decades, pointed to Alteneder’s consistency – both when swinging the racket and off the court in her mindset and coachability.

“She is more patient in her game as she has gotten older,” Osborn said of Alteneder’s growth. “She’s more patient for the opportunity to hit winning balls. She is such a pleasant person, always has such a good attitude and is really thoughtful to everybody around her – those she plays as well as her teammates.”

After electing to compete in doubles at districts – and qualifying for state both times – her first two years, Alteneder took a swing at singles last postseason, where she reached the second and final day before losing.

Alteneder took some lessons away from her experience.

“I think one of the most important things I learned is that there are so many different skill sets out there,” she said. “Especially going to state, there are a lot of different players and different styles of play that you don’t normally see in your little area.

“It takes some adjusting to however my opponent plays – I definitely learned that that’s one of the biggest parts of the game that is important to carry out wherever you play.”

While looking forward to applying what she learned to the upcoming spring season, Alteneder also worked on getting stronger and quicker, along with some fine-tuned points of her tennis game, in the offseason.

Alteneder will hold down the top singles spot on the team for the third straight year for the Titans.

Osborn commended Alteneder and her teammates for their hard work in making up for the loss of talented graduating seniors over the past few years.

Alteneder’s dad, Aaron Alteneder, coached the U-Hi boys’ tennis team for a number of years. Her brother, Austin Alteneder, also led a fruitful tennis career for the Titans under his dad. She praised the team culture at the high school.

“Just such good vibes,” she said. “Everyone is here to support each other and I don’t think we ever have any kind of drama. I’m just so excited to be around all these awesome people and great coaches as well.”

Alteneder, who is planning to attend Whitworth next year, has not yet decided if she will continue with tennis and basketball – or perhaps even neither.

With plans to study exercise science and nutrition, she called academics a “big part” of who she is, so sports may take a back seat. But for the meantime, Alteneder is happy to remain in the moment for her last go around at the U-Hi tennis courts.

“Everyone says it goes by so fast, so I want to enjoy it while I have the time here,” Alteneder said. “Also, I want to have a winning record, but that’s one of the minor details.

“It’s more about just making the most of my time in my last year.”