Entering second season with Birmingham Stallions, former WSU DB Daniel Isom maintains NFL dream

By Stephen Hunt The Spokesman-Review

ARLINGTON, Texas – Last season, Daniel Isom showed little rust in playing his first football in two years with Birmingham of the United Football League.

Isom, a defensive back who played at Washington State from 2019 through 2021, had 11 tackles and one interception in 10 regular-season games (five starts) – including a key 48-yard game-tying interception return for a touchdown in a come-from-behind win over Michigan in the UFL semifinals.

His Stallions won the inaugural UFL championship game a week later, beating San Antonio 25-0 in the city where Isom was born and raised, St. Louis – the perfect ending to a great season for the 27-year-old.

“Yeah, I think the first year (in the UFL) was really good. I was really thankful for the opportunity to get my feet back under me,” Isom said. “I had dealt with some issues that led me to not play for two years, so it was good to get out and play ball again. Obviously, we had a great year as a team. We ended up winning the championship. We came together as a team and were able to get it done. This year, we’ll focus on doing the same thing, taking it day by day and coming together to win games.”

Prior to landing in Birmingham, the defensive back’s last on-field action had come with the Los Angeles Rams, a short stint in the NFL which was truncated by injury.

“It was a good time, a good opportunity. I ended up unfortunately getting hurt and having to leave, but it was a good time,” Isom said. “I learned a lot about the game of football, about myself. It’s led me to the opportunity I’m at now.”

Isom and his Stallions open the regular season on the road Sunday against the D.C. Defenders. Over the past few years, the USFL, XFL and now the UFL have proven to be great leagues of opportunity for players not ready to hang up their shoulder pads.

And it keeps alive hopes of someday returning to the NFL, Isom said.

“It’s a great league for that (giving guys new opportunities),” he said. “It allows guys to give themselves a chance to play football some more, make a good living and figure out where they want to go from there whether they want to continue playing, go into coaching or use this to pivot into a new opportunity. The league does a good job giving us the things we need to make that happen.”

Being away from football for two years showed him how much he’d missed the game and maybe even increased his love for the sport.

“I definitely gained some sort of extra appreciation from being away from the game and coming back and being able to accomplish all the things we were able to accomplish as a team,” he said.

With the Stallions, he’s playing for Skip Holtz, son of Hall of Fame coach Lou Holtz. Skip Holtz took over as Stallions head coach prior to the 2022 season. It’s an experience he’s enjoying.

“I love his approach to the team. He wants us to be comfortable in our position on the team, never be too high or low,” Isom said. “We’re always worried about going 1-0 and what’s in front of us. The way he leads the team, he gives us a good way to lead our lives and worry about what we can take care of now.”

Isom arrived at Washington State in 2019 after playing his first two collegiate seasons at Northern Illinois and Iowa Western. He started the first five games that season before then-coach Mike Leach dismissed him from the program for “a violation of team rules.”

The following season, Leach’s replacement, Nick Rolovich, reinstated Isom, who was named Pac-12 honorable mention his senior season. Through it all, Isom said, he had nothing but good memories from his time in Pullman.

“It was a real good time at Washington State,” Isom said. “I have a lot of love for the people up there, my coaches – coach Rolovich, coach (Jake) Dickert, coach (Mark) Banker, coach (John) Richardson, a lot of the guys that brought me up there, coach Leach. I really enjoyed my time there. We had some great moments, winning the Apple Cup that last year and just playing with a bunch of real good guys.”

In the UFL, he’s come across several former WSU teammates and other ex-Cougars trying to land roster spots.

“It’s nice to see familiar faces around the league. I just ran into two more – Willie Taylor and (Ryan) Arconado just signed back into the league as well,” Isom said. … “ Before I got here, I got to see guys like Travelle Harris playing (in the XFL). It’s nice seeing a lot of my friends still playing ball and enjoying what they’re doing.”

Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.