Prep roundup: Elijah Willams knocks in five for University baseball; Bethany Rinas paces Shadle Park fastpitch

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s spring high school sports from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball GSL 4A/3A

University 14, Ferris 4: Elijah Williams had four hits, including two doubles, and five RBIs and the visiting Titans (3-1, 2-0) beat the Saxons (0-4, 0-1).

Gonzaga Prep 11, Shadle Park 1: Anthony Karis went 3 for 4 with two runs, two doubles, four RBIs and a stolen base and the Bullpups (4-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (2-2, 0-2).

Jimmy Grainger knocked in three and Jackson Mott struck out five over three shutout innings for G-Prep.

Central Valley 14, Cheney 4: Tristan Pulliam had three hits including a double and four RBIs and the visiting Bears (3-1, 2-0) beat the Blackhawks (2-2, 0-2).

Mt. Spokane 12, Mead 2 (5): Reese Chimineti went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (4-0, 2-0) beat the Panthers (0-4, 0-3). Ryker Tweedy went the distance and struck out five for Mt. Spokane.

Lewis and Clark 6, Ridgeline 5: Kyle Wilkinson went 3 for 3 with a run batted in and the Tigers (1-2, 1-1) beat the visiting Falcons (1-4, 1-1). Caden Andreas had two hits, two stolen bases and an RBI for Ridgeline.

Fastpitch softball GSL 4A/3A

Shadle Park 24, Cheney 5 (5): Bethany Rinas homered, doubled and had five RBIs and a stolen base and the Highlanders (3-3, 2-3) beat the visiting Blackhawks (2-5, 2-3). Madi Keon also homered with three RBIs for Shadle.

University 10, Ferris 0 (5): Berkley Noble struck out six in a four-hit shutout and the Titans (5-2, 5-2) topped the visiting Saxons (2-4, 1-3). Claire Fulkerson went 3 for 4 with a double, triple, three RBIs and a stolen base for U-Hi.

Central Valley 14, Gonzaga Prep 9: Whitney Hollen had three hits, a triple, two runs, an RBI and two stolen bases and the visiting Bears (3-3, 3-1) erased a five-run deficit in the sixth and seventh innings to beat the Bullpups (0-6, 0-4). Taryn Barbieri had three hits and three RBIs for G-Prep.

Mt. Spokane 19, Mead 0 (5): Addi Jay had three hits with two home runs and five RBIs and the Wildcats (6-0, 5-0) beat the visiting Panthers (6-1, 4-1). Avery Fox homered and drove in five runs for Mt. Spokane.

Ridgeline 13, Lewis and Clark 3 (5): Lilly Triplett homered and had four RBIs the Falcons (4-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Tigers (0-5, 0-5). Beibhinn Kilgore led LC with two hits.

Nonleague

Lakeside 28, Rogers 9 (5): Trista Peterson went 4 for 4 with a home run, five RBIs and three stolen bases and the visiting Eagles (3-3) beat the Pirates (0-3). Tambre Hill and Avery Austin each homered for Lakeside.

Colfax 14, Pullman 11: Kirsten Akesson drove in four runs and the Bulldogs (3-1) defeated the visiting Greyhounds (2-3). Bailee Randall went 2 for 5 and drove in two runs for the Greyhounds.

Boys soccer GSL 2A

West Valley 1, North Central 0: Nathan Soss scored a goal and the Eagles (7-0, 4-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (2-5-1, 1-4).

East Valley 3, Clarkston 1: Benjamin Henry scored a goal and the visiting Knights (4-3, 3-1) beat the Bantams (2-4, 1-4).

Deer Park 3, Rogers 2: The visiting Stags (3-3, 3-2) defeated the Pirates (1-7, 0-5). Details were unavailable.

Nonleague

Pullman 4, University 1: Clarens Dollin scored two first-half goals and the Greyhounds (8-0) beat the visiting Titans (1-4-1). Connor Patterson scored a goal for U-Hi.

Boys tennis GSL 4A/3A

Ferris 7, Shadle Park 0: At Shadle, Ferris’ Charles LaSalle defeated Shadle Park’s Tony Gomez 6-0, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Luke Roland/Tacen Cobb of Ferris defeated Kye Hill-Roy/Jax Hunt 6-2, 6-2.

Lewis and Clark 4, Mt. Spokane 3: At Mt. Spokane, Lewis and Clark’s Tate Thatcher defeated Mt. Spokane’s Isaac Hewa 6-0, 6-2. In No. 1 doubles, Jacen Phillips/Kanoa Beckley (MtS) defeated Myles Delaney/Simon Kolarsky of LC 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

.

GSL 2A

Pullman 7, Deer Park 0: At Deer Park, Pullman’s Nathan Sutton defeated Deer Park’s Thayne Crossley 6-0, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Reed Newell/Mir Park of Pullman defeated Lucas Neumiller/Isaac Lee of Deer Park 6-0, 6-1.

North Central 7, East Valley 0: At NC, North Central’s Gabriel Duenas defeated East Valley’s Joe Maughan 6-1, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Marvin Cojoch/Makai Love of NC defeated Mason Comstock/Darren Shelley of EV 6-2, 6-3.

Girls tennis







GSL 2A

Pullman 6, Deer Park 1: At Pullman, Pullman’s Rhoda Wang defeated Deer Park’s Elayna Shupe 6-0, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Hayley Johnson/Emma Brownell of Deer Park defeated Shanelle Tran/Azriah Seeber of Pullman 6-4, 6-0.