UCLA’s Lauren Betts latest in long line of dominant post players for Bruins

The long arms of Lauren Betts, the 6’7” center for the UCLA Bruins women’s basketball team, will present challenges to the other teams who want to move on in the NCAA Tournament, shown during practice Thursday, Mar. 27, 2025 in the Spokane Arena as eight college teams tune up for the third and fourth rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Spokane, Washington. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

The Bruins of Westwood have had some historical centers over the years.

Most notable are Lew Alcindor – who later changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – and the late and colorful Bill Walton.

They were part of the best program in collegiate history with 11 national championships.

Lauren Betts would like to join the club. The 6-foot-7 junior post hopes to lead the Bruins to their first women’s NCAA championship.

That journey includes a stop this weekend at the Arena. Betts and No. 1-ranked UCLA (32-2) are favored to advance to the Final Four in Tampa, Florida.

UCLA meets 25th-ranked Ole Miss (22-10) on Friday in the second game of Spokane Regional 1. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. The winner moves on to an Elite Eight matchup against the LSU/North Carolina State winner on Sunday afternoon.

Betts has been the most dominant player her size this season. Considering the average height of women’s players is much shorter than men, Betts is sizable. She might as well be 7-foot.

WNBA-draft eligible, Betts said she plans to return for her senior season. In fact, the Bruins will return their team intact and add Washington State transfer Charlisse Leger-Walker, who transferred to UCLA and decided to redshirt to allow an ACL injury to heal following surgery.

Betts averaged nearly a double-double this season – 19.7 points and 9.7 rebounds. In UCLA’s Spokane-qualifying win Sunday over Richmond, Betts, a Naismith Player of the Year finalist, had a game-high 30 points and 14 rebounds.

Some UCLA opponents have employed zones while also sending double- and triple-team defenders.

“We’ve seen (teams) sandwich up even before she ever touches the ball, trying to limit touches,” UCLA coach Cori Close said. “It’s really a matter of how many people they’re sending to her and what that looks like. But we’ve seen every kind of rotation … it’s never hardly ever 1-on-1. There have been maybe one or two teams all year that have said we’re just going to take our chances and go 1-on-1.”

The problem with sending a lot of help is it exposes opponents to leaving other quality players open.

That might explain why Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin chose to speak about UCLA as a team, not about how to defend Betts.

“The conversation has to be about UCLA being a really good team,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Unless she’s getting ready to put 70 (points) on us, I don’t know that that’s their game plan. We should probably give more credit to their team as a whole and what they’re about and what they’re able to do. She’s not the only one on our scouting report. … We’re from the Southeastern Conference. We’ll figure out a way to do our best.”

UCLA junior point guard Kiki Rice has averaged 5.1 assists per game, and many of those go to Betts.

“It makes life easy for anyone playing with her,” Rick said. “Lauren catches any pass … she finds her shooters on the perimeter. She’s a great person and a great teammate. … It just makes life easy for me. She has my back down there.”

UCLA has spent much of the season atop the rankings and recently returned to the top after beating USC in the Big Ten Tournament championship game.

It’s no secret winning a national title is at the top of the Bruins’ goals.

“We’ve worked toward it all season,” Bett said. “The coaches haven’t taken it easy on us. We’ve done the work and we’re ready. We’re going to have to take it game by game and focus on Ole Miss right now. I know what the team wants and we have all the parts to do it.”

Close knows the challenge that Ole Miss poses.

“Other than rebounding, I would say our ability to take care of the ball and get points in the paints, shots against that tough-minded defense, are really the keys to the game,” Close said.

LSU, N.C. State could be high-scoring game

It’s a rematch between No. 3 LSU and No. 2 North Carolina State in the other Spokane Regional 1 game. Tipoff is at 4:30.

The Tigers (30-4) and Wolfpack (28-6) faced off in a November tournament in the Bahamas when LSU handled N.C. State 82-65.

The rematch could be an offensive slugfest.

Kim Mulkey, the Hall of Fame LSU coach, believes both teams have improved greatly since the late-November game. Eyebrows raised in the news conference room when she said N.C. State should be favored since it is seeded higher.

LSU is favored by 3.5 points in what’s expected to be a high-scoring game.

“We’ve talked about it one or twice,” Mulkey said of the earlier matchup. “We’ve looked at some film, but they’re better and we’re better. They’re ACC champs, we finished third in the SEC. They’re supposed to win, they’re the two seed.”

N.C. State is legitimate, to be sure. The Wolfpack advanced to the Final Four out of the Portland Regional a year ago. Coach Wes Moore had to replace two key starters and has given three freshmen many minutes this season.

“We’ll see if we have evolved,” Moore said. “We got outrebounded by 20 (in the first game) and that’s a big part of it right there.”