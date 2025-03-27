Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Damon D. Volquardsen and Sierra L. Chantry, both of Airway Heights.

Alexander W. Kinney and Riane A. Freeland, both of Spokane.

Donald C. Mumper, of Spokane, and Grace H. Coe, of Deer Park.

Jason D. Kier and Lisa M. Deitrick, both of Spokane Valley.

Frandon Nathan and Thima M. Loeak, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Alias Properties LLC v. Daniel Cannon, et al., restitution of premises.

Cogo Realty LLC v. Angela M. Lee, restitution of premises.

Ground Hog Heaven LLC v. Andrew Sheely, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates LLC v. A. J. Juda, restitution of premises.

Houston House Apartments LLC v. Joel Little, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Jacobi Groomer, property damage.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Jacobi Groomer, complaint for breach of lease and damages.

William Goltiani v. J & T’s Lawn Care Inc. and Basalt Ridge LLC, complaint.

S. L. v. State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services, Child Protective Services, Department of Children, Youth and Families, Department of Children and Family Services, Juvenile Rehabilitation Administration, Echo Glen Children’s Center and Excelsior Youth Center, complaint for sexual abuse, negligence and other damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Young Villanueva, Brandon and Villanueva, Michelle M.

Hernandez, Ricardo A. and Thompson Hernandez, Lacy D.

Johnson, Elena I. and Kyle A.

Gheith, Maher A. and Jaquette, Delia K.

Lattin, Meghan and Andrew

Banaezada, Nasima and Nisar, Roman

Antakbon, Patricia and Jason

Volluz, Ashleigh and Jesse

Jaekel-Ruiz, Miranda E. and Wilkes, Mason T.

Ulrich, Hannah C. and Jacob C. T.

Carlson, Reece W. and Jacqueline A.

Abrams, Andre D. and Ashley B.

Nisar, Roman and Nasima

Kruk, Liudmyla and Isbey, Michael

Wilson Iteke, Kristina R. and Patrice

Camus, Amanda L. and Kirton, Brian, Jr.

Rickert, Chase V. and Breanna R.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Noah M. Hall, 27; $700 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.

Jules B. Hall, also known as Jules H. Baylley, 26; 10 months of probation, after pleading guilty to domestic residential burglary.

Tasia R. M. Sirmans, 20; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Lisa Adair, 43; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Jose G. Valdez, 37; $15 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of order violation.

Desmond L. Edwards, 37; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of harassment and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Cassandra Cave, 36; 21 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft from a vulnerable adult.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

James P. Hickman, 36; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Richard J. Lara, 35; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Steaphan T. Martin, 34; one day in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Robert A. Marton, 35; four days in jail, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Todd D. Mason, 53; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a license.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Brandon L. Parks, 33; 10 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Harold J. Riveira, 57; 16 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Jeremy Caldwell Root, 35; 16 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing, unlawful camping on public property and lying on sidewalk.

Harley B. Ryder, 17; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Robert D. Schlotman, 79; one day in jail, harassment.

Johnathan A. Sharp, 35; 15 days in jail, unlawful camping on public property.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Adam K. Bortfeld, 52; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Mac M. Daly, 50; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, third-degree theft.

Michelle M. Lutz, 48; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Leslie L. Pittman, 57; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, operating a vehicle without a license.

Natalie L. Baer, 22; three days in jail, reckless endangerment.

Stephanie A. Brown, 31; 155 days in jail with credit given for five days served, driving while intoxicated.

Buck D. Campbell, 57; 10 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Keston Alfred, 24; 15 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Brent A. Chapman, 33; 30 days in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Marcos A. Lopez, 24; 30 days in jail, reckless driving.

Christopher B. MacCannell, 58; 15 days in jail, reckless driving.

Kristopher D. Mayer, 47; 15 days in jail, reckless driving.

Christopher L. Medina, 27; 30 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Rick M. Meyers, 46; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Chad A. Mosby, 48; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Erin E. Kruger, 41; 39 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Leonard D. Johnson, Jr., 22; two days in jail converted to two days of work crew, reckless driving.