Washington records
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Anthony J. Nelson and Maria C. Barbosa Oliveira Casagrande, both of Spokane.
Roderick M. E. Campbell, of Spokane, and Heather L. Karczewski, of Richland.
James C. M. Keown and Letha A. Armstrong, both of Spokane.
Arthur C. Wright and Cheyenna J. Fenenbrock, both of Spokane.
John D. Loewen, of Canton, Ohio, and Isabel A. Nakasch, of Berlin.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Western United Life Assurance Co. v. Kyle Dunn, restitution of premises.
Gonzaga Haven LLC v. Bobby Wilson, et al., restitution of premises.
Joel & Cindy Diamond LLC v. Skyler Vannorman, restitution of premises.
Eaglepointe ICG LLC v. Ethan Johnston, restitution of premises.
Christopher Hardin v. Heather A. Triggs, et al., restitution of premises.
Eaglepointe ICG LLC v. Michael Mickelson, restitution of premises.
Village Apartments Limited Partnership v. Tyler Schierholz, restitution of premises.
Perrine Chelan LLC v. Andrew J. Barnhart, restitution of premises.
Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Tara Knutson, restitution of premises.
Daiichi Oakwood LLC v. Meggan Geske, restitution of premises.
Copper Landing LLC v. Miguel A. Lozano Sanchez, restitution of premises.
Houston House Apartments LLC v. Anthony Walker, restitution of premises.
Prairie Hills LLC v. Belinda Trevino, et al., restitution of premises.
Spokane Urban Ministries v. Jessica A. Ona, restitution of premises.
Windsor Crossing LLC v. Ashley Skinner, et al., restitution of premises.
Prairie Hills LLC v. Larry Wilburn, restitution of premises.
Maylissa Lewis v. Patricia A. McGill, complaint.
Josie L. Mizoguchi v. Emily E. Kron, Thomas F. Kron and Amy D. Kron, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Shoen, Caleb and Child, Tyler
Chism, James and Kim
Martin, Destiney and Dustin
Gilligan, Meghan C. and Kerry C.
Urbitha, Scott C. and Natalie C.
Maples, Andria R. and Parrish S.
McCord, Julie A. and Jonathan M.
Young, Harmony and Goertz, Steven
Criminal sentencings
Judge Michelle D. Szambelan
Michael D. Kamp, 33; four days in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of stolen property.
Katrena M. P. Pirtle, also known as Katrina M. Pirtle, 29; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.
Larry Parker, 60; one month in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault while intoxicated.
Natasha N. Olney, 37; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of hit and run of an attended vehicle.
Jules B. Hall, 26; 10 months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted assault.
Sarah K. Scafide, 25; $15 restitution, 23.75 months in prison, 23.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation.
Steven D. Worrell, 27; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.
Robert D. Price, 41; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
James W. Kelsch, 50; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Tijeni Ruma, 40; 89 days in jail with credit given for 89 days served, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and reckless driving.
Judge Annette S. Plese
Michael J. Bosch, 62; 18 months in prison, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Holletia L. McInturf, Spokane; debts of $50.538.
Corey J. and Stephanie R. O’Dea, Veradale; debts of $149,139.
Cleaning with Care, LLC; Spokane; debts of $190,460.
Shanner S. and Brandy L. Escalanti, Spokane; debts of $109,842.
Logan D. and Brooklynn A. Hjermastad, Spokane; debts of $48,889.
Katharine E. Hanson, Spokane; debts of $487,816.
Jacobi A. J. Groomer, Spokane; debts of $80,601.
Angel Reyes-Espinoza, Jr. and Laura G. Morfin-Barajas, Moses Lake; debts of $420,905.
Natasha M. Herring, Moses Lake; debts of $229,159.
Charles G. Boomer, Spokane; debts of $312,854.
Maria T. and Kyle B. Underwood, Newman Lake; debts of $669,562.
April E. Heilman, Airway Heights; debts of $181,047.
Denny O. Jordan, Davenport, Wash.; debts of $320,645.
Amanda J. Kincaid, Spokane; debts of $65,714.
Matthew E. and Teresa L. Girard, Ephrata, Wash.; debts of $776,639.
Christopher C. and Christine J. Goldsmith, Spokane; debts of $107,211.
Madeline Elliott, Spokane; debts of $78,256.
Veronica R. Flores, Cheney; debts of $103,426.
Christopher J. and Jessica M. Famalaro, Spokane; debts of $135,388.
Louise M. Sevilla, Spokane; debts of $95,176.
Wage-earner petitions
Nickolai and Mikhaila Shulz, Deer Park; debts of $164,908.
Eric R. and Susan L. Young, Spokane; debts not listed.