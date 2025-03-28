Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Anthony J. Nelson and Maria C. Barbosa Oliveira Casagrande, both of Spokane.

Roderick M. E. Campbell, of Spokane, and Heather L. Karczewski, of Richland.

James C. M. Keown and Letha A. Armstrong, both of Spokane.

Arthur C. Wright and Cheyenna J. Fenenbrock, both of Spokane.

John D. Loewen, of Canton, Ohio, and Isabel A. Nakasch, of Berlin.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Western United Life Assurance Co. v. Kyle Dunn, restitution of premises.

Gonzaga Haven LLC v. Bobby Wilson, et al., restitution of premises.

Joel & Cindy Diamond LLC v. Skyler Vannorman, restitution of premises.

Eaglepointe ICG LLC v. Ethan Johnston, restitution of premises.

Christopher Hardin v. Heather A. Triggs, et al., restitution of premises.

Eaglepointe ICG LLC v. Michael Mickelson, restitution of premises.

Village Apartments Limited Partnership v. Tyler Schierholz, restitution of premises.

Perrine Chelan LLC v. Andrew J. Barnhart, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Tara Knutson, restitution of premises.

Daiichi Oakwood LLC v. Meggan Geske, restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Miguel A. Lozano Sanchez, restitution of premises.

Houston House Apartments LLC v. Anthony Walker, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Belinda Trevino, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Urban Ministries v. Jessica A. Ona, restitution of premises.

Windsor Crossing LLC v. Ashley Skinner, et al., restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Larry Wilburn, restitution of premises.

Maylissa Lewis v. Patricia A. McGill, complaint.

Josie L. Mizoguchi v. Emily E. Kron, Thomas F. Kron and Amy D. Kron, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Shoen, Caleb and Child, Tyler

Chism, James and Kim

Martin, Destiney and Dustin

Gilligan, Meghan C. and Kerry C.

Urbitha, Scott C. and Natalie C.

Maples, Andria R. and Parrish S.

McCord, Julie A. and Jonathan M.

Young, Harmony and Goertz, Steven

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Michael D. Kamp, 33; four days in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of stolen property.

Katrena M. P. Pirtle, also known as Katrina M. Pirtle, 29; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Larry Parker, 60; one month in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault while intoxicated.

Natasha N. Olney, 37; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Jules B. Hall, 26; 10 months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted assault.

Sarah K. Scafide, 25; $15 restitution, 23.75 months in prison, 23.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Steven D. Worrell, 27; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Robert D. Price, 41; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

James W. Kelsch, 50; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Tijeni Ruma, 40; 89 days in jail with credit given for 89 days served, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and reckless driving.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Michael J. Bosch, 62; 18 months in prison, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Holletia L. McInturf, Spokane; debts of $50.538.

Corey J. and Stephanie R. O’Dea, Veradale; debts of $149,139.

Cleaning with Care, LLC; Spokane; debts of $190,460.

Shanner S. and Brandy L. Escalanti, Spokane; debts of $109,842.

Logan D. and Brooklynn A. Hjermastad, Spokane; debts of $48,889.

Katharine E. Hanson, Spokane; debts of $487,816.

Jacobi A. J. Groomer, Spokane; debts of $80,601.

Angel Reyes-Espinoza, Jr. and Laura G. Morfin-Barajas, Moses Lake; debts of $420,905.

Natasha M. Herring, Moses Lake; debts of $229,159.

Charles G. Boomer, Spokane; debts of $312,854.

Maria T. and Kyle B. Underwood, Newman Lake; debts of $669,562.

April E. Heilman, Airway Heights; debts of $181,047.

Denny O. Jordan, Davenport, Wash.; debts of $320,645.

Amanda J. Kincaid, Spokane; debts of $65,714.

Matthew E. and Teresa L. Girard, Ephrata, Wash.; debts of $776,639.

Christopher C. and Christine J. Goldsmith, Spokane; debts of $107,211.

Madeline Elliott, Spokane; debts of $78,256.

Veronica R. Flores, Cheney; debts of $103,426.

Christopher J. and Jessica M. Famalaro, Spokane; debts of $135,388.

Louise M. Sevilla, Spokane; debts of $95,176.

Wage-earner petitions

Nickolai and Mikhaila Shulz, Deer Park; debts of $164,908.

Eric R. and Susan L. Young, Spokane; debts not listed.