Prep roundup: Brayten Ayers paces Mt. Spokane baseball; East Valley’s Shelby Swanson knocks in 12 in doubleheader

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s spring high school sports from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 8, Central Valley 4: Brayten Ayers gave up one hit over 5⅔ innings and went 3 for 3 with a double and two runs and the Wildcats (4-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Bears (2-2, 1-1).

Kyle Rayment went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

Ridgeline 12, Mead 2: Ben Wartinger went 3 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and two stolen bases, and the visiting Falcons (2-3, 2-1) beat the Panthers (0-5, 0-4).

Cheney 7, Ferris 5: Nolan McKinnon went 2 for 4 with.a stolen base and the visiting Blackhawks (3-2. 1-2) beat the Saxons (0-5, 0-3). John Olson hit two RBIs for Ferris.

GSL 2A

North Central 15-19, East Valley 1-2: Kian Carruthers went 2 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs in the second game, and the visiting Wolfpack (4-4, 4-3) swept the Knights (0-7, 0-5). Shortstop Nick Elliott went 3 for 3 with three RBIs in the opener for NC.

Rogers 12-8, Clarkston 11-13: Isaiah Woods knocked in a pair of runs in the second game, and the visiting Bantams (2-4, 2-4) earned a split with the Pirates (2-7, 1-6). In the opener, Jacob Procter went 1 for 2 with three RBIs for Rogers, and Hayden Line went 4 for 5 with a home run, a double and a triple for Clarkston.

West Valley 5, Deer Park 0: Tyler Judd went 2 for 4 with a double, RBI and stolen base and the visiting Eagles (6-2, 6-1) beat the visiting Stags (5-1, 5-1).

Nonleague

Moscow 6, Pullman 1: Gunnar Holloway went 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs, and the visiting Bears (5-5) beat the Greyhounds (5-1). Will Denney went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Pullman.

Fastpitch softball GSL 2A

East Valley 34-37, North Central 2-1: Shelby Swanson struck out 14 and knocked in three runs in the first game and the Knights (3-3, 3-1) swept the visiting Wolfpack (0-6, 0-6) in a five-inning doubleheader. In the second game, Swanson drove in nine runs on six hits including a home run, two triples and three doubles and winning pitcher Emily Rocha hit for the cycle.

Deer Park 16-12, West Valley 2-2: Elizabeth Meyers went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs, and the visiting Stags (6-0, 6-0) swept the Eagles (0-5, 0-3) in a five-inning doubleheader. Deer Park’s Lucy Lathrop hit two home runs and drove in five in the second game; WV’s Brooklyn McPhedran went 2 for 3 with a double and RBI.

Clarkston 22-16, Rogers 4-2: Every Clarkston player recorded at least one RBI in the opener, and the visiting Bantams (6-1, 5-1) swept the Pirates (0-5, 0-3) in a five-inning doubleheader. Clarkston’s Aneysa Judy drove in four runs and stole two bases in the second game.

Nonleague

Moscow 23, Pullman 8: Sadie Newlan drove in four runs on three hits and the Bears (3-7) defeated the visiting Greyhounds (2-4). Taylor Cromie hit two home runs for Pullman.