Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Acacia J. Law and Jayda R. Matthews, both of Spokane Valley.

Mandy Jetton and Metchell Lokboj, both of Spokane.

Miguel D. Britt and Rosa E. Gonzalez Gutierrez, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Nikolai Jones, et al. v. Dakota Strine, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Stanley P. Sweet v. Larry Houk, Jr., et al., restitution of premises.

Dakota Strine and Briana Strine v. Nikolai Jones and Deborah Boggs, complaint for damages.

Keith Gillespie v. Spokane County, City of Spokane Valley, Samuel Turner and Vincent McKenzie, complaint for damages.

Colton Langworthy v. A Caring Doctor PC, complaint.

Master-Halco Inc. v. Crystal Kern, complaint.

Coenn T. Holston v. Roberta A. Brown, Austin P. Boegli and Kimberly E. Boegli, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Layla J. Ikahihifo and Alo-I-Houma

Stepp, Mary A. and Steven D.

Bell, Mishell M. and Joshua L.

Gamble, Nicole and Cody

Strosahl, Heather M. and Douglas S.

Riley, Amanda R. and Christopher M.

Smith, Kyra A. and Pena, Jacqueline M.

Hodges, Carlos and Kimberly

Vigil, Meriya N. and Jered J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jacquelyn M. High-Edward

Shonto K. Pete, 45; 96 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree domestic assault.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Jordan C. Kerr, 37; $2,790 restitution, 29.75 months in prison, 29.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree burglary and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Jennah S. J. Balandis, 22; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Shane P. Doyle, 42; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Cameron D. Boutain, 31; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, 24 months of probation, physical control amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Richard F. Barton, 57; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Dillan J. Hurheim, 20; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months of probation, possession of burglary tools and third-degree theft.

Joseph P. Armstrong, 69; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Cullen R. Fletcher, 28; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Vladimir V. Cherkashin, 30; 205 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Justin J. Mager, 40; 10 days in jail with credit given for four days served, first-degree driving with a suspended license amended to second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Edgar R. Hernandez Cabrera, 29; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and second-degree driving with a suspended license amended to third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Kacee L. Jenkins, 27; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Joanna L. Netzel, 24; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.