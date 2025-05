Thu., May 1, 2025

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9:30 a.m.: F1: Miami Grand Prix (first practice) ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Indy NXT: Grand Prix of Alabama FS2

12:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Indy Grand Prix (first practice) FS2

1:30 p.m.: Miami Grand Prix (sprint qualifying) ESPNEWS

3:05 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 (qual.) KSKN

5 p.m.: NASCAR Truck: SpeedyCash.com 250 FS1

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta or Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees MLB

5:05 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

7 p.m.: Detroit at L.A. Angels or Colorado at San Francisco MLB

Baseball, college

6 p.m.: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount ESPN+

7 p.m.: Iowa at Washington Big Ten+

Basketball, NBA playoffs

6 p.m.: Houston at Golden State ESPN

Basketball, WNBA preseason

4 p.m.: Dallas at Las Vegas Ion

6 p.m.: Brazil (international) at Chicago Ion

Football, college

6:30 p.m.: Washington Spring Game Big Ten

Golf

9:30 a.m.: Senior: Insperity Invitational (first round) Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: The CJ Cup (second round) Golf

4 p.m.: LPGA: Black Desert Championship (second round) Golf

7:30 p.m.: LIV Golf Korea (second round) FS1

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Winnipeg at St. Louis TNT / TRUTV

Hockey, U18 World Championships

5 p.m.: Sweden at United States NHL

Horse racing

10 a.m.: Kentucky Oaks USA

Softball, college

2 p.m.: Washington at Penn State Big Ten+

3 p.m.: Maryland at Nebraska Big Ten

6 p.m.: Northwestern at UCLA Big Ten

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:05 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 790-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 a.m.: Indy NXT: Grand Prix of Alabama (second practice) FS1

9 a.m.: F1: Miami Grand Prix (sprint) ESPN

10:30 a.m.: Indy NXT: Grand Prix of Alabama (qualifying) FS1

11 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 KSKN

1 p.m.: F1: Miami Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees MLB

4:05 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

6:30 p.m.: Detroit at L.A. Angels MLB

Baseball, college

9 a.m.: Michigan at Ohio State Big Ten

3 p.m.: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount ESPN+

7 p.m.: Iowa at Washington Big Ten+

Basketball, NBA playoffs

TBD: L.A. Clippers at Denver TNT

Combat sports, UFC

4 p.m.: UFC Fight Night (preliminaries) ESPN2

9:30 p.m.: UFC Fight Night (main card) ESPN2

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: The CJ Cup (third round) Golf

Noon: PGA: The CJ Cup (third round) CBS

Noon: Senior: Insperity Invitational (second round) Golf

3 p.m.: LPGA: Black Desert Championship Golf

8:30 p.m.: LIV Golf Korea (final round) FS1

Hockey, NHL playoffs

TBD: Colorado at Denver TBD

Horse racing

9 a.m.: Kentucky Derby day USA

12:30 p.m.: Kentucky Derby NBC

Soccer, MLS

11:45 a.m.: Nashville at Atlanta Fox 28

6:15 p.m.: Dallas at San Diego FS1

7:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Seattle MLS Season Pass / AppleTV+

Soccer, USL Super League

6 p.m.: Lexington at Spokane Peacock

Softball, college

11 a.m.: Washington at Purdue Big Ten+

2 p.m.: Oklahoma at Florida ESPN2

2 p.m.: Cal Poly at Long Beach State ESPNU

4 p.m.: Michigan State at Oregon Big Ten

4 p.m.: Texas Tech at Brigham Young ESPNU

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4:05 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 790-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 a.m.: IndyCar: Children’s of Alabama Grand Prix (warmup) FS1

8:30 a.m.: Indy NXT: Grand Prix of Alabama FS1

10:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Children’s of Alabama Grand Prix Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Wurth 400 FS1

1 p.m.: F1: Miami Grand Prix ESPN / ABC

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Kansas City at Baltimore or Minn. at Boston MLB

11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

1:30 p.m.: Washington at Cincinnati or Detroit at L.A. Angels MLB

Baseball, college

11:30 a.m.: Iowa at Washington Big Ten+

1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount ESPN+

Basketball, NBA playoffs

TBA: Golden State at Houston (if necessary) TBA

TBA: Indiana at Cleveland TNT

Football, UFL

9 a.m.: D.C. at Michigan ESPN

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: The CJ Cup (final round) Golf

Noon: PGA: The CJ Cup (final round) CBS

Noon: Senior: Insperity Invitational (final round) Golf

3 p.m.: LPGA: Black Desert Championship (final round) Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

TBD: St. Louis at Winnipeg (if necessary) TBD

Soccer, USL League One

4 p.m.: Westchester at Spokane ESPN+

Soccer, NWSL

10 a.m.: Chicago at Gotham CBS

Softball, college

9:40 a.m.: Washington at Penn State Big Ten+

10 a.m.: Maryland at Nebraska Big Ten

11 a.m.: Northwestern at UCLA Big Ten

1 p.m.: Florida State at Virginia Tech Big Ten

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

1:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 790-AM

All events subject to change