Slight drizzle, mild tempatures, increased turnout expected for Bloomsday 2025 on Sunday

All elements are stacking up for a picturesque Bloomsday on Sunday: more racers, temperate spring weather, and talk of a course record to be set.

Around 33,500 participants have registered for the 49th Bloomsday foot race through the heart of Spokane: as of Thursday, 31,343 to brave the physical course and 2,142 signed up for the virtual race. It’s up about 1,000 from last year’s count, though a far cry from its peak in 1996, when 61,298 racers blew through Spokane.

The thousands will have mild weather to look forward to, the National Weather Service forecast a sunny and cloudy day with a high in the 40s when the race begins, mid-50s by noon and a high of 65 around 4 p.m. There’s a 15% chance of rain before 11 a.m., but “it won’t be a total washout though,” said Daniel Butler, national weather service meteorologist.

“Just a little more than a sprinkle perhaps,” Butler said, forecasting a couple of hundredths of an inch between 5-11 a.m.

It might also be a little breezy, with winds around 10 mph during the day.

“The sun is out, the flowers are in bloom and everybody is happy to not be inside anymore,” Bloomsday communications coordinator Bethany Lueck said.

Lueck was encouraged by the increased registration this year. She’s also excited for the return of last year’s elite women champion Sarah Naibei, of Kenya. Naibei finished the course at exactly 39 minutes last year and is seeking to make history this year.

“There’s talk that maybe a course record could be set, so that’s exciting,” Lueck said.

The elusive design for the finisher’s T-shirt will remain top secret until the first Bloomies cross the finish line, as is tradition.

Spokane graphic designer Leslie Douglas is the artisan behind the design this year.