The Collector: Every day is hump day for Terral Schut

Camel collector Terral Schut displays one of her tiny collectables from Italy, in her hand at her home in Greenacres on April 23. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Terral Schut’s camel collection spans the gamut from a tiny one-half-inch metal dromedary to a full-size recliner her daughter bought for her.

She began collecting 40 years ago when she discovered a pottery camel in a Portland shop.

“Now, I have 1,000,” she said.

That includes a quilt she sewed and a white-glazed ceramic version she created, but many are gifts from friends and family.

Tiny jigsaw puzzles from Romania, filigreed teaspoons from Iraq, and sand art from her husband’s native Jordan exemplify the exotic nature of her herd.

Speaking of her husband, she bought him a yellow necktie imprinted with dozens of camels.

“He doesn’t wear it,” Schut said.

Other clothing includes caps and T-shirts.

One of her favorite items is a whimsical piece with fun details.

The camel’s rider sits crouched beneath him.

“He’s ready for a trip,” she said. “His suitcase says Sin City.”

Opening the hump reveals a spare pair of sandals. But what tickles her most is the headline of “The Sun” newspaper that the traveler has packed. It reads, “Rich man enters heaven. Large needle found.”

Another favorite features a see-through hump. She picked up the intricately carved item.

“She’s pregnant – you can see the baby inside,” Schut pointed out.

In 1993, she saw the ungulates in action.

“We went to Virginia City (Nevada) for the camel races,” she said. “We sat on bales of hay. It was fun!”

This year marks the 66th anniversary of the event.

Caravans of camels made from Jerusalem olive wood line several shelves. Behind them, framed artwork depicts both one-humped dromedaries and two-humped Bactrians. A camel lamp provides illumination and several ceramic versions include hinged humps.

“You can hide stuff like pennies in them,” she said.

Of course, no camel collection could be complete without the iconic visage of Camel cigarettes. Launched in 1913, the brand is represented by a mug, an ashtray and artwork.

Nearby, carousel camels mingle with a marionette and a now pricey Beanie Baby. Brass Christmas stocking holders and delicate ornaments add holiday flair.

A zoo of 40 stuffed camels in varying sizes offered cuddly warmth to her grandchildren when they were small. One of their favorites is a big fluffy fellow with reins and a tag that reads, “My name is Omar.”

Books, including the Rudyard Kipling classic, “How the Camel Got His Hump,” offer fun for readers.

Schut’s collection includes items made from leather, ivory, coral, camel hair, and even Mount St. Helen’s ash.

One of her most serendipitous finds is an exquisitely woven rug she bought at a garage sale.

The 36-by-72-inch carpet features sand dunes, camels and palm trees on a brilliant red background.

“I think it might be a prayer rug,” she said, noting its pristine condition.

While shopping at the now-defunct Pier 1, she happened upon a trio of tall camel statues and immediately snapped them up,

When it comes to adding to her collection, Schut is honest.

“It’s hard to resist, but I try,” she said.

The fun of unexpected discoveries brings her joy.

“When I’m shopping and see one, it’s like finding an old friend.”