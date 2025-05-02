Fire destroys Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad bridge

By Isabela Lund (Tacoma) News Tribune

Employees at Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad are reeling after a fire destroyed one of the railroad’s biggest bridges late Wednesday night.

According to a Thursday morning Facebook post, a fire on the 28-span bridge between Mineral and Morton was reported at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Regular excursions are still up and running, the company clarified in an update on Facebook. The fire happened on a piece of track that was going to be restored.

“Last night, our future went up in smoke,” the Thursday morning post said. ” … It took over an hour for fire crews to reach (the bridge). By the time we got the news and arrived on scene, at 8:45, the air was thick with burning creosote. The damage was done.”

The bridge was structurally sound and had been rebuilt 20 years ago, the post said.

“Let’s be clear: bridges do not spontaneously combust. Someone did this,” the post said. “Whether through recklessness or malice, someone set in motion the destruction of decades of infrastructure and millions in future regional impact.”

Bethan Maher, the executive director for the organization, told the News Tribune the company is still trying to figure out how to move forward.

“We know that the bridge is going to be a total loss, and collapse is imminent,” Maher said. “We know that the cost to rebuild will be significant – in the millions if not tens of millions of dollars.”

Employees started a GoFundMe to raise donations.

“Our staff and our volunteers have given a huge amount of time and effort to rebuilding this railroad and preserving our little piece of history,” Maher said. “So, you know, public support is everything and we won’t be able to rebuild without it.”

Anyone with information about the bridge fire can contact Detective Darrell Tevis with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at (360) 748-9286 or investigations@lewiscountywa.gov.