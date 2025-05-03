Driver hits, kills 61-year-old motorcyclist in Spirit Lake

A driver hit and killed a motorcyclist Friday night in Spirit Lake, Idaho, after the driver failed to yield to the 61-year-old Spirit Lake woman, according to Idaho State Police.

The woman was riding a motorcycle at about 11:40 p.m. west on Idaho state Highway 54 near Coeur d’Alene Drive, according to troopers in a news release. A 23-year-old Spirit Lake man was driving east on the highway in a 2014 Subaru SUV when he failed to yield while making a left turn onto Coeur d’Alene Drive and crashed into the motorcyclist, troopers said.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. The Subaru driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was uninjured, ISP said.

ISP said it believes alcohol was a factor in the crash. Traffic on the highway was blocked for about two hours.

The Kootenai County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the motorcyclist after her next of kin has been notified and will determine her cause and manner of death, according to the release. ISP did not release the name of the Subaru driver.

Troopers did not say whether the Subaru driver was arrested or cited.

ISP is investigating.