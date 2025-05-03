On the Air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7 a.m.: IndyCar: Children’s of Alabama Grand Prix (warmup) FS1
8:30 a.m.: Indy NXT: Grand Prix of Alabama FS1
10:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Children’s of Alabama Grand Prix Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Wurth 400 FS1
1 p.m.: F1: Miami Grand Prix ESPN / ABC
1 p.m.: AMA Supercross: Denver NBC
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Kansas City at Baltimore or Minn. at Boston MLB
11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
1:30 p.m.: Washington at Cincinnati or Detroit at L.A. Angels MLB
4:10 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta ESPN
Baseball, college
11:30 a.m.: Iowa at Washington Big Ten+
1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount ESPN+
Basketball, NBA playoffs
3 p.m.: Indiana at Cleveland TNT
5:30 p.m.: Golden State at Houston TNT
Basketball, WNBA preseason
1 p.m.: Brazil (international) at Indiana ESPN
3 p.m.: Connecticut at Seattle ABC
Combat sports, boxing
7 p.m.: Cardenas vs. Inoue ESPN
Football, UFL
9 a.m.: D.C. at Michigan ESPN
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: The CJ Cup (final round) Golf
Noon: PGA: The CJ Cup (final round) CBS
Noon: Senior: Insperity Invitational (final round) Golf
3 p.m.: LPGA: Black Desert Championship (final round) Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: St. Louis at Winnipeg TBS
Lacross, college
8 a.m.: Women: MAAC Tournament ESPNU
8:30 a.m.: Men: Patriot League Tournament CBS Sports
Soccer, men’s club
6 a.m.: EPL: Brighton at Newcastle USA
6 a.m.: Serie A: Empoli at Lazio CBS Sports
4 p.m.: USL: Oakland at Sacramento CBS Sports
4 p.m.: USL 1: Westchester at Spokane ESPN+
Soccer, women’s club
10 a.m.: NWSL: Chicago at Gotham CBS
Softball, college
9:40 a.m.: Washington at Penn State Big Ten+
10 a.m.: Maryland at Nebraska Big Ten
11 a.m.: Northwestern at UCLA Big Ten
1 p.m.: Florida State at Virginia Tech Big Ten
Track and field
Noon: Grand Slam Track KSKN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
1:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 790-AM
All events subject to change