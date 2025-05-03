The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 a.m.: IndyCar: Children’s of Alabama Grand Prix (warmup) FS1

8:30 a.m.: Indy NXT: Grand Prix of Alabama FS1

10:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Children’s of Alabama Grand Prix Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Wurth 400 FS1

1 p.m.: F1: Miami Grand Prix ESPN / ABC

1 p.m.: AMA Supercross: Denver NBC

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Kansas City at Baltimore or Minn. at Boston MLB

11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

1:30 p.m.: Washington at Cincinnati or Detroit at L.A. Angels MLB

4:10 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta ESPN

Baseball, college

11:30 a.m.: Iowa at Washington Big Ten+

1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount ESPN+

Basketball, NBA playoffs

3 p.m.: Indiana at Cleveland TNT

5:30 p.m.: Golden State at Houston TNT

Basketball, WNBA preseason

1 p.m.: Brazil (international) at Indiana ESPN

3 p.m.: Connecticut at Seattle ABC

Combat sports, boxing

7 p.m.: Cardenas vs. Inoue ESPN

Football, UFL

9 a.m.: D.C. at Michigan ESPN

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: The CJ Cup (final round) Golf

Noon: PGA: The CJ Cup (final round) CBS

Noon: Senior: Insperity Invitational (final round) Golf

3 p.m.: LPGA: Black Desert Championship (final round) Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: St. Louis at Winnipeg TBS

Lacross, college

8 a.m.: Women: MAAC Tournament ESPNU

8:30 a.m.: Men: Patriot League Tournament CBS Sports

Soccer, men’s club

6 a.m.: EPL: Brighton at Newcastle USA

6 a.m.: Serie A: Empoli at Lazio CBS Sports

4 p.m.: USL: Oakland at Sacramento CBS Sports

4 p.m.: USL 1: Westchester at Spokane ESPN+

Soccer, women’s club

10 a.m.: NWSL: Chicago at Gotham CBS

Softball, college

9:40 a.m.: Washington at Penn State Big Ten+

10 a.m.: Maryland at Nebraska Big Ten

11 a.m.: Northwestern at UCLA Big Ten

1 p.m.: Florida State at Virginia Tech Big Ten

Track and field

Noon: Grand Slam Track KSKN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

1:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 790-AM

All events subject to change