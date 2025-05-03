Prep roundup: Jackson Ables leads Rogers baseball sweep; JC Weger, Shelby Swanson pace East Valley softball sweep

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball GSL 2A

Rogers 11-10, East Valley 1-2 (DH): Jackson Ables went 3 for 3 with three runs, a triple, and an RBI and the Pirates (5-14, 5-12) swept the visiting Knights (0-19, 0-17). Mason Watt had a double for East Valley in the five-inning opener.

West Valley 8-8, North Central 1-12 (DH): Kian Carruthers hit a three-run double in the ninth inning and the visiting Wolfpack (10-10, 8-9) split a doubleheader with the Eagles (14-4, 14-3). Nick Elliott had five hits for NC. Scout Symmes had three hits for WV. Ethan Turley hit a two-run triple and struck out eight in a complete game in the opener.

Pullman 16-5, Deer Park 2-4 (DH): Will Focht hit a two-run single in the ninth inning and the visiting Greyhounds (13-7, 13-4) swept the Stags (11-8, 10-7) in a doubleheader. Pedar Tobeck went 1 for 3 with a double for Deer Park. Brayden Randall went 2 for 4 with three runs and four RBIs in the first game.

Softball GSL 2A

East Valley 30-27, Rogers 9-9 (DH): JC Weger went 4 for 5 with a double and four RBIs and the visiting Knights (12-5, 12-3) swept the Pirates (1-16, 1-14) in five innings. Kay Davis hit a home run for Rogers. Shelby Swanson hit two home runs and drove in eight in the four-inning opener.

West Valley 17-17, North Central 0-1 (DH): The Eagles (6-11, 6-9) swept the Wolfpack (0-16, 0-16). Details were unavailable.