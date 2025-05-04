Mariners notebook: George Kirby sharp in first rehab start for Tacoma

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

ARLINGTON, Texas — Mariners right-hander George Kirby touched 97.8 mph and needed just 42 pitches to get through three innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Kirby, who was shut down in early March with shoulder inflammation, threw 33 strikes, with no walks and four strikeouts. He allowed a solo homer with one out in the third inning.

The Mariners have not announced a definitive plan for Kirby’s rehab assignment, but he’s expected to make at least one more start for Tacoma, and possibly two, with a potential return to the Mariners rotation sometime in the second half of May.

Arozarena exits

Randy Arozarena left Sunday’s game against the Texas Rangers in with “a little bit of a hamstring thing,” manager Dan Wilson said.

But Wilson quickly added he’s not concerned.

“It’s nothing serious,” he said.

A Root Sports camera caught Arozarena trying to stretch out his leg near first base after he singled in the sixth inning.

Rookie Rhylan Thomas replaced Arozarena in left field in the bottom half of the inning.

The Mariners have been hammered with injuries early in the season. They’re effectively down to their fourth- and fifth-string right fielders with Victor Robles (shoulder), Luke Raley (oblique) and Dylan Moore (hip) on the injured list.

Robles is not expected back until sometime after the All-Star break, and Raley could be out until July.

Moore has gone through pregame workouts with trainers at Globe Life Field in each of the past two days, and he sounded optimistic that he’ll be able to return from the IL when he’s eligible on Tuesday.