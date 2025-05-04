This day in history: Man ran naked through Spokane’s Public Safety Building. Factory in Clayton was making 75,000 bricks a day

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: A California man, 21, was sitting in jail after he was arrested for “streaking” in the nude through an unlikely venue: the Spokane County-City Public Safety Building.

He was “alleged to have entered a north door, run south through the lobby and out the front door.”

Officers immediately gave chase – after all, this was police headquarters – and pursued him for about a block before tackling him.

“He was released on $250 bond after ‘some thoughtful person brought him his clothing,’ ” said a jail spokesman.

Police had not yet uncovered a motive.

From 1925: A brick factory in Clayton, Washington, north of Spokane was “providing building material for thousands of skyscrapers” and other buildings throughout the West.

The Washington Brick, Lime and Sewer Pipe Co. was making 75,000 bricks every day, and “5,000 tons of terra cotta monthly.”

The company’s brick clay “comes from huge gaping pits at Clayton, Freeman and Mica.” Then the raw material was fed in to nine kilns, all of which were in use constantly.

The finished brick and terra cotta were then shipped all over the west – although some of it stayed right in Spokane.

The plant manager pointed to one kiln and said, “That brick is for Gonzaga’s new building, DeSmet Hall.”