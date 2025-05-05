Baseball

Northwest League: Vancouver at Spokane, 6:35 p.m.

College: Nonconference: Washington State at Seattle U, 11 a.m.

High school: GSL: Gonzaga Prep at Ridgeline; Ferris at Shadle Park; Cheney at University; Central Valley at Mead; East Valley at West Valley; Pullman at Rogers, all 4 p.m.; Clarkston at Deer Park, 4:30; Lewis and Clark at Mt. Spokane, 4:45.

Golf

High school: GSL 3A/4A No. 5 at Wandermere, 12:30 p.m.

Soccer

High school boys: GSL: Pullman at Deer Park; Clarkston vs. Rogers at ONE Spokane Stadium, both 4 p.m.; West Valley at East Valley, 6:30.

Softball

College: Region 18 Tournament in Twin Falls, Idaho: North Idaho TBA.

High school: District 6 4A: Gonzaga Prep at Richland; Kamiakin at Ferris; Lewis and Clark at Hanford; Chiawana at Mead, all 5 p.m. District 6 3A: Ridgeline at Kennewick, 4; Cheney at Mt. Spokane; Hermiston at University; Central Valley at Southridge, all 5. GSL: Clarkston at Deer Park; East Valley at West Valley; Pullman at Rogers, all 4.