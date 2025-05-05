Updated Mon., May 5, 2025 at 5:37 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Trevor L. Chase and Chelsea R. Hammel, both of Woodland, Wash.

Dustin R. Dennis and Stephanie M. Davis, both of Spokane.

Joseph M. L. Galgano and Alejandra P. M. Buitrago, both of Spokane.

Ethan A. D. Gentleman and Bernaard E. Hughes, both of Spokane.

Isaac R. Leavitt, of Liberty Lake, and Jared A. Flores Villazon, of Selah, Wash.

Christopher J. Perry and Olivia J. Farrell, both of Spokane.

Dale S. Johnson, of Medical Lake, and Shonti A. Ganguli, of Spokane Valley.

Logan A. Johnson and Bridgette R. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Silas A. Ng, of Elk, and Taylor M. Gusler, of Deer Park.

Mark E. Skenandore and Olivia C. Collins, both of Spokane.

Elijah J. Hemingway and Lauryn M. Henry, both of Spokane Valley.

Noah B. Roberts and Gracie M. Hieronymus, both of Spokane.

Benito Gomez, of Connell, Wash., and Paula M. Corona Venegas, of Cheney.

Juan C. Gomez Castano, of Seattle, and Linda J. Starr, of Spokane.

Colter P. Keever and Amy M. Thompson, both of Mica, Wash.

Brandon W. Hazelbaker and Hope M. Todd, both of Spokane.

Cory A. Hatten and Sophia M. Hunsaker, both of Spokane.

Edward A. Smith and Jennifer A. O’Shea, both of Spokane Valley.

Eric A. Haynes and Karee L. Ledeboer, both of Spokane.

Evan D. Neal, of Priest River, and Cacy M. Smith, of Liberty Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Thuy Bui, Thao Ho, Nguyet H. Nguyen, Quynh L. Le and Hau L. Ho v. James P. Lyons, III, complaint for personal injuries and money damages.

Darius Nichols v. Kaiser Aluminum, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Brewer, Lorie A. and Grant D.

Thomas, Katrina M. and Austin M.

Pierson, Christopher A. and Diedre K.

Barton, Ashley R. and Wheeler, Nicholus A.

Goodwin, Holly A. and Shaymyn K. H.

Jaouak, Annie C. and Kamal

Criminal sentencings

Judge John O. Cooney

Jarell A. Davis, 22; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Jevante Debates-Sturgeon, 29; $35,127.14 restitution, one day in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and first-degree malicious mischief.

Jennifer Lawrence, also known as Jennifer L. Lawrence, 35; 106 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

David L. Hulme, 55; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault and second-degree malicious mischief.

Alex J. Wacker, 32; $1,374 restitution, four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Shane W. Trent, 41; 51 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Colburn L. Morgan, 47; 24 months and one day in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Jacquelyn M. High-Edward

Michael C. Numkena, 43; 30 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Shawn A. Cottrell, 51; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Laik Anjo, 28; 56 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Daniel P. Clayton, 45; $15 restitution, 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to order violation, fourth-degree domestic violence, possession of controlled substance and making a false statement to a public servant.