Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane tosses combined no-hitter in district softball win; Gonzaga Prep baseball outslugs Ridgeline

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Softball District 6 3A

Mt. Spokane 12, Cheney 0 (5): Addi Jay and Riley Kincaid combined to pitch a no-hitter and the second-seeded Wildcats (21-0) beat the visiting seventh-seeded Blackhawks (8-13).

Cadence Buscher drove in three for Mt. Spokane, which advances to play third-seeded Kennewick in a semifinal on Friday. Cheney will play sixth-seeded Ridgeline in a loser-out.

Kennewick 9, Ridgeline 4: Alayna Goodnight and Addi Fielder each homeered and the third-seeded Lions (8-13) defeated the visiting sixth-seeded Falcons (11-9). Lilly Triplett scored two runs and stole two bases for Ridgeline.

Southridge 2, Central Valley 1: Jadyn Holdren hit a walk-off single and the top-seeded Suns (11-10) defeated the visiting eighth-seeded Bears (7-14). Ella Bendele stole two bases for CV.

Southridge advances to play Hermiston (Oregon) in a semifinal on Friday. Central Valley will play fourth-seeded University in a loser-out.

Hermiston (Ore.) 10, University 4: Karsyn Botefuhr scored two runs on three hits and the visiting fifth-seeded Bulldogs (9-12) beat the fourth-seeded Titans (14-7). Alaina Kudrna drove in three runs for U-Hi.

District 6 4A

Chiawana 11, Mead 5: Amelia Smith and Chase Wirt each had four hits and the eighth-seeded Riverhawks (14-6) defeated the top-seeded Panthers (18-4) in a first-round game. Sophia Carpenter knocked in two runs for Mead.

Chiawana advances to play Hanford in a semifinal on Friday. Mead will play fifth-seeded Lewis and Clark in a loser-out.

Hanford 10, Lewis and Clark 3: Heidi Sweet homered and tripled and the fourth-seeded Falcons (17-4) defeated the visiting fifth-seeded Tigers (4-15). Brooke Capaul homered for LC.

Richland 17, Gonzaga Prep 0 (5): Ali Evans, Adelyn Etzel and Sophia Sams combined for a one-hitter and the second-seeded Bombers (21-1) defeated the visiting seventh-seeded Bullpups (0-22).

Richland advances to play Kamiakin in a semifinal on Friday. Gonzaga Prep will play third-seeded Ferris in a loser-out.

Kamiakin 14, Ferris 0 (6): Lizzie O’Leary went 4 for 5 with a home run and struck out 13 and the visiting sixth-seeded Braves (16-5) defeated the third-seeded Saxons (9-12). Cailyn Grandeen homered and tripled for Kamiakin.

GSL 2A

East Valley 11, West Valley 9: Shelby Swanson hit a go-ahead solo home run in the sixth and the visiting Knights (13-5, 13-3) defeated the Eagles (6-12, 6-10). JC Weger’s RBI single provided insurance run for EV. Mollie Mourin and Brooklyn McPhedran each collected two hits for WV.

Deer Park 6, Clarkston 0: Lucy Lathrop drove in three runs and the Stags (18-2, 16-2) defeated the visiting Bantams (11-7, 10-6). Hailey Thompson struck out seven in a complete-game shutout for Deer Park.

Pullman 18, Rogers 3 (5): Taylor Cromie went 3 for 3 with a home run, four RBIs and five stolen bases and the visiting Greyhounds (11-7, 11-5) defeated the Pirates (1-17, 1-15). Kay Davis tripled for Rogers.

Baseball GSL 4A/3A

Mead 3, Central Valley 2: Chris Brown went 2 for 2 with an RBI and the Panthers (4-16, 4-15) edged the visiting Bears (14-6, 13-5). Desean Dunbar went 2 for 4 for CV.

Mt. Spokane 17, Lewis and Clark 1 (5): Reece Chimienti had two hits and three RBIs, Braeden Parker added a two-run home run and the Wildcats (16-5, 13-5) beat the visiting Tigers (7-13, 6-12).

Gonzaga Prep 18, Ridgeline 14: Brady Strahl drove in three runs and the visiting Bullpups (17-4, 15-3) defeated the Falcons (9-12, 9-9).

University 3, Cheney 2: Elijah Williams had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs and the Titans (13-7, 12-6) beat the visiting Blackhawks (6-14, 4-14). Brayden Martin hit an RBI double for Cheney.

GSL 2A

West Valley 16, East Valley 1 (5): Simeon Matting tripled, doubled and had three RBIs and the Eagles (15-4, 15-3) beat the visiting Knights (0-20, 0-18). Grayson Chissus had an RBI single for East Valley.

Pullman 11, Rogers 4: Brayden Randall had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs and the visiting Greyhounds (14-7, 14-4) beat the Pirates (5-15, 5-13). Logenn Storer had two doubles and two RBIs for Rogers.

Deer Park 6, Clarkston 4: Pedar Tobeck had two hits and the Stags (12-8, 11-7) beat the visiting Bantams (9-8, 9-8).