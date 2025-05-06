Updated Tue., May 6, 2025 at 5:03 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Anthony T. Templin and Brianna M. Espeland, both of Hauser.

Jonathan R. Hill and Savannah P. Siegel, both of Cheney.

Justin M. Meredith, of Cheney, and Rebekah A. Cantos, of Spokane.

Jeremy B. Tiemeyer and Grace B. Nguyen, both of Airway Heights.

Brian A. Howell, of Post Falls, and Taylor A. Hartman, of Mead.

William A. Boomer and Alexa T. Schierman, of Spokane Valley.

Tytus W. Aske, of Spokane, and Alisyia F. Ingram, of Post Falls.

Joseph T. Coutee and Cammie L. Pet, both of Spokane.

Andrew R. Johnston and Trina R. Schmid, both of Spokane.

Jared M. Ewing and Vanessza Sebok, both of Colbert.

Robert R. Jeffrey and Annaliese M. Brown, both of Spokane.

Andrii Stepanenko and Svitlana Kostiuk, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Meeds Inc. v. Laura Schurtz, et al., restitution of premises.

Williams Properties LLC v. Rachel Hardman, restitution of premises.

Williams Properties LLC v. Mackenzie Hicks, et al., restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Savannah Reeves, et al., property damage.

Charlene Nerger v. Foremost Insurance Comp. Grand Rapids, Mich., complaint.

United States Specialty Insurance Comp. v. Calain G. Hamilton, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Pruchnic, Ramsey A. and Staton, Amy R.

McCann, Jacob W. and Alicia R.

Landerholm, Kristopher R. and Vennessa R.

Lapin, Nina V. and Aleksandr A.

Howard, Megan M. and McNamee, Marvin J.

Ornelas Cuellar, Edith and Valenzuela Castelo, Francisco A.

Kwasny, Nickolaus D. and Boccardo, Belen D. R.

Smith, Cathy M. and Kent A.

Luu, Justin Q. and Yurkin, Svetlana T.

Swanson, Daisy M. and Andrew P.

Huynh, Thuan L. and Nguyen, Au A. V.

Geiger, Laura M. and Michael J.

Croff, Darrell V. and Belgarde, Darrin J.

Clark, Frank E. and Louise K.

Rogerson, Tye S. and Ashley E.

Warnock, Robert J. and Danielle L.

Rodriguez, Ryan and Keller, Robin

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

James W. Hosler, also known as James W. Gavin, 40; 24 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Jeremy M. Rogers, 36; 12 months and one day in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Julian Quintero, 43; 22 days in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Jeremy T. McSpadden, Sr., also known as Jeremy McPherson and Jerome McSpadden, 52; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission and second-degree theft.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Jaxton J. Saroff, 23; five months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Garret C. Kennedy, 41; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to indecent exposure with sexual motivation.

David P. Haynes, 41; 43 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment.

Gretchen L. Goodman, 56; $800 restitution, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Federal court

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Michael S. Bannister, 48; six days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Michael S. Bargel, 35; 45 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Solon Z. Bennett, 40; 90 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Timothy D. Bocook, 64; 60 days in jail converted to 59 days of electronic home monitoring, second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree malicious mischief.

Trinity H. Christenson, 23; six days in jail, theft.

Ingris X. Cortes Ramos, 29; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Charles J. Ebel, 54; four days in jail converted to four days of community service, third-degree theft.

Brittnei J. Fawver, 34; nine days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Patrick R. Gardner, 38; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Zachery E. Greene, 37; 33 days in jail, hit and run of unattended property and third-degree theft.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Craig S. Haskin, 51; $400 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Tyler F. Hook, 35; 11 days in jail, third-degree theft.

James C. Labelle, 38; seven days in jail, third-degree theft.

Melissa A. Long, 44; 45 days in jail, hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Shannon B. Morley, 60; 180 days in jail, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Matthew P. Perez, 56; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Nicholas A. Romanelli, 41; 20 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Gerardo S. De La Cruz, 50; 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Mathew M. Savage, 32; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, reckless driving.

Cailyn E. Shepard, 28; two days in jail converted to two days of community service, failure to transfer title within 45 days.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Krystal Hofstee-Hernandez, 35; $991 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Brocksten J. Williams, 32; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Jimmie J. Pierce, II, 25; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Aaron M. Potter, 45; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring.

William D. Reynolds, 41; 45 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Monteya O. Smith, 47; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Noah R. Anderson-Jones, 27; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Tanner Byrd, 28; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Troy E. Crump, 39; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, third-degree theft.

Charles Lautez, 64; 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

David P. Haynes, 41; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, third-degree theft.