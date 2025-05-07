Former Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim waived by Indiana Fever

From staff reports

Former Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim was waived by the WNBA’s Indiana Fever, the team announced on Wednesday.

Ejim was the 33rd overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and appeared in two preseason games with Indiana.

Ejim had one assist and two turnovers in five minutes of play during a Indiana’s 79-74 overtime win against Washington on May 3. Ejim totaled six points in 12 minutes against the Brazilian national team on May 4. The Fever beat Brazil 108-44.

Ejim set numerous records while at Gonzaga, most notably scoring the most career points in program history.