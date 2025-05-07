The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Former Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim waived by Indiana Fever

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Yvonne Ejim (15) pauses between plays during the second half of a college basketball game against the San Francisco Dons on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. The San Francisco Dons won the game 70-68. (TYLER TJOMSLAND/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

From staff reports

Former Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim was waived by the WNBA’s Indiana Fever, the team announced on Wednesday.

Ejim was the 33rd overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and appeared in two preseason games with Indiana.

Ejim had one assist and two turnovers in five minutes of play during a Indiana’s 79-74 overtime win against Washington on May 3. Ejim totaled six points in 12 minutes against the Brazilian national team on May 4. The Fever beat Brazil 108-44.

Ejim set numerous records while at Gonzaga, most notably scoring the most career points in program history.