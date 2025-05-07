Updated Wed., May 7, 2025 at 5:01 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Zachary D. Brooks and Ukiah E. Belarde, both of Spokane.

Anthony S. Thompson and Gloria M. Perez Ordonez, both of Spokane.

Alex Catero and Rayana L. Pillig, both of Spangle.

Joseph A. Eagan and Lee A. L. Morris, both of Airway Heights.

Oliver D. Hammond and Elizabeth J. Hopkins, both of Spokane.

Mark D. Jensen and Makenzie M. Hall, both of Spokane.

Jeffery W. Smith and Amanda N. King, both of Spokane.

Daniel J. McDevitt and Kyleen M. Wren, both of Post Falls.

Zachary J. Carman and Jora S. Gleason, both of Spokane.

Darin M. Habel and Nicole R. Frasher, both of Chattaroy.

Tanicia S. Rehmke and Kaci L. Gallatin, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael L. Johnsen and Bethany C. Vincent, both of Spokane Valley.

Ryder J. Hearn and Marissa S. Bridwell, both of Lake Havasu City, Ariz.

Andrew J. Crosby and Breann L. Loehne, both of Spokane.

Ryan C. Crabtree and Briann C. Schmedding, both of Nine Mile Falls.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Diamond Parking Inc. v. Joseph Sturgeon, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Wash. v. Nathan Gunion, restitution of premises.

Homeriver Wash. LLC v. Aliya H. Thomas, restitution of premises.

Cogo Realty LLC v. Kelly Ganson, restitution of premises.

Whimsical Pig Limited Partnership v. Lelani Hansen, restitution of premises.

Emily Clegg v. Marissa Hixon, et al., restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Meshach Andrews, restitution of premises.

Whimsical Pig Limited Partnership v. Victor Schwartz, restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Lesa Eggleston, restitution of premises.

Jon Adams v. Dennis E. Harvey, et al., restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Mahlon D. Cooley, Jr., money claimed owed.

Mass. Educational Financing Authority v. Amy K. Cade, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Danielle Dahl, et al., money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Anthony M. Campbell, money claimed owed.

Laura L. Kelly v. Wendy Johnson, restitution of premises.

Leanne J. Lumper v. Arlene H. Lumper, seeking quiet title.

Rock Creek II Apartments LLC v. Donte Lawrence, property damage.

Rencorprealty LLC v. Brianna Holzendorf, restitution of premises.

Ashley N. Miller and Jared Miller v. Geoffrey Stiller, complaint.

Wendy Nelson-Lloyd and Christopher Lloyd v. Auto Club Mapfre Insurance Co., complaint.

Stephanie Griese and Dillon Griese v. Jonathan Brinson, complaint for damages.

Petrocard Inc. v. Cedarland and Co. LLC, complaint.

James Shasky and Ashley Shasky v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Daniel, Seth R. and Joseph, Natalie S.

Heitzman, Skyler D. and Hupp, Courtney C.

Finch, Megan and Shawn P.

Hale, Lorraine C. and David C.

Bishop, Ronda M. and Daniel J.

Ruiz, Krystal L. and Raul R.

Nickerson, Deven J. and Hilary J.

Huerta, Sarah G. and Acord, Zachary C.

Corral, Tawnie M. and Cooper, David M.

Shoffner, Christy J. and William P.

Skelton, Jamie K. and Chapple, Christopher D.

Reeves, Kory L. and Jones, Brittney M.

Howard, Jennifer A. and Wieland, Heidi E.

Wooten, Sharon and Joseph

Grace, Brittni L. and Richard A.

Conger, Ira G. and Jones, Rachel R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Carlos P. Unup, also known as Carlos Unup, 59; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree child molestation.

Ryan J. T. Drews, 28; 66 days in jail with credit given for 66 days served, 11 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Charalyn L. Easton, 33; 85 days in jail with credit given for 85 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Latoyia Cochran, 41; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Amy Forsstrom, 30; 139 days in jail with credit given for 139 days served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Khalia B. Aiken, 21; 11 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Madison M. Bieroth, 20; six days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jason M. L. Jennings, 43; 23 days in jail, disorderly conduct, protection order violation and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

David A. Mattozzi, 33; 40 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Shane A. Pablo, 47; 162 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Olin T. Sorenson, 53; 14 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Carly J. Stevens, 27; 44 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Bruce T. Hoyle, 32; 45 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Jacob K. Johnson, 34; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, possession of a dangerous weapon and driving while intoxicated.

Brent J. Lerma, 42; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Ethan D. Howard, 31; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, third-degree theft.

Damion A. Nava, 19; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Britnee M. Lloyd, 32; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, third-degree theft.

Andrew J. Kaplan, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Scott M. Myhre, 43; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Rebecca A. Ocheltree, 38; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.