What new outfielder Leody Taveras said about joining the Mariners

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Leody Taveras started Tuesday morning in the middle of a road trip with the Texas Rangers on the East Coast.

By the end of the day, he had been claimed by the Mariners, flown cross-country from Boston to San Francisco, jumped in a car and eventually ended up at the team hotel in Sacramento around midnight.

And barely 12 hours later, he was in the starting lineup for Wednesday’s series finale against the Athletics, set to make his debut with the M’s.

“A lot of questions in my mind,” Taveras said before Wednesday’s game. “(It’s) not easy, but this is the business. I don’t understand those things. I’m ready and happy to be part of the Seattle Mariners.”

Taveras was claimed by the Mariners after he was placed on waivers by the Rangers last Sunday. Acquiring the switch-hitting outfielder means the M’s are on the hook for the rest of his $4.75 million salary for this season – about $3.5 million. The Mariners also retained two more years of club control as Taveras will be arbitration eligible for two more seasons before hitting free agency.

But if Seattle can get Taveras back to the player he was two seasons ago when he posted a 2.4 WAR via FanGraphs then the Mariners may have found this year’s version of Victor Robles and helped solve some of the roster issues created by injuries to their outfield.

Taveras made a good first impression during Wednesday’s game against the Athletics when he hit a game-tying single in the eighth inning.

“Change of scenery is a real thing sometimes and I think this is an opportunity, obviously, for that,” M’s manager Dan Wilson said. “And Leody is a good player. He’s a very talented player, great tools, and we’re excited to see him on our side.”

Taveras, 26, appeared in 30 games this season for the Rangers with 24 starts in center field. He was batting .241 with a .601 OPS in the early stages of the season. He admitted being a little surprised by the Rangers’ decision to place him on waivers, but was trying to look forward to his opportunity with the M’s and specifically no longer having to face the pitching staff.

“I’m happy. All I remember is the pitching staff we have here and I’m happy to be part of them. I don’t have to face them. I know it’s going to be fun to be here,” Taveras said.

With Julio Rodríguez entrenched in center field, Taveras’ debut with the M’s came in right field – the first time in his MLB career playing in right field. Each of his 492 career appearances in the field before Wednesday came in center field.

Taveras said he spent some time in right field during spring training with the Rangers, so it’s not entirely unfamiliar.