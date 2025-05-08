People’s Pharmacy: Can Wegovy work to ease cravings?

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. I took Wegovy for a few months last fall until I was unable to find a pharmacy that could fill my prescription. They were all out of stock.

I lost 17 pounds and my A1C went from 6.5 in October to 5.4 in late December. Luckily, I had no side effects at all while taking Wegovy.

I have since lost 30 pounds by reading labels for sugar and fats, going from 225 to 195 as of the other day.

You’d be amazed how many different foods contain sugar. I also look at sodium content, although my blood pressure has always been considered low.

Even if I eat something salty, I generally have no problem with swollen fingers or feet.

I think Wegovy gave me a kick-start. I was able to stop my sugar cravings, which felt like an addiction for me.

My doctor said patients have told him they were able to stop drinking and even quit cocaine use while taking Wegovy. Then they got into programs like AA or therapy for addiction.

Based on my experience and what my doctor said, scientists need to study Wegovy as a means of helping addicts get straight, not just as a weight loss drug.

A. There is growing evidence that medications like semaglutide (Wegovy, Ozempic) can reduce drinking, even for people with alcohol problems (Journal of Clinical Investigation, March 6, 2025). There is also a preliminary suggestion that semaglutide might help people with tobacco and other drug dependencies (Annals of Internal Medicine, August 2017). We agree that researchers should explore this potential benefit of GLP-1-type drugs for addictions.

Q. Recently, I was given a booklet that said because I have thyroid disease, I should watch my diet. The idea is to avoid soy products along with broccoli, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, etc.

Can you tell me why? Also, why must Synthroid be taken on an empty stomach? I have taken it for 35 years, always with food. Now I take it the first thing upon awakening. Are there any other food interactions or drug interactions I should be aware of?

A. Soy and cabbage family vegetables like those you named have a reputation for causing goiters. This is an enlargement of the thyroid gland often associated with inadequate thyroid hormone. A recent systematic review of 123 studies, however, cast doubt on these vegetables causing problems if the diet has adequate iodine (International Journal of Molecular Sciences, April 3, 2024).

Synthroid should be taken on an empty stomach, since beverages like coffee and tea can interfere with absorption (Frontiers in Endocrinology, Sept. 12, 2022). You should have your thyroid hormones tested periodically.

To learn more about interpreting thyroid tests and drug and food interactions, you may wish to consult our “eGuide to Thyroid Hormones.” This online resource is located under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. I have noticed that my forearms bruise very easily, even if I don’t remember bumping anything. I just saw my dermatologist and he recommended DerMend Moisturizing Bruise Formula. He said it helps some, but not all, patients with my problem. Is there anything in it that might be helpful?

A. There are multiple ingredients including arnica, which has a reputation for helping bruises heal (Plants, Nov. 4, 2024). It may be worth a try to see if it works for you.

In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. Their newest book is “Top Screwups Doctors Make and How to Avoid Them.”