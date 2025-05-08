Updated Thu., May 8, 2025 at 2:22 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Caleb B. Arleth and Armitage L. J. Ospalski, both of Spokane.

Connor C. Toohey and Veronica R. M. Tracy, both of Spokane.

Brice T. Harper and Erica L. Wood, both of Spokane.

Cleo J. Quartz and Chelsea M. Allen, both of Spokane Valley.

Orlando Pereyda and Cinnamon J. Bewick, both of Otis Orchards.

Mark S. Tsuber, of Spokane, and Janelle Shaporda, of Hayden.

German R. Valencia and Ma T. Ramirez Hernandez, both of Spokane Valley.

Oscar J. Costero Gonzalez and Gexania U. Fandino, both of Spokane.

Ryan D. Brodwater and Jennifer M. Plymale, both of Spokane.

Patrick J. Laffey, of Spokane, and Sarah W. Mungai, of Spokane Valley.

Nicholas P. Hays, of Spokane, and Aydia C. Wyckoff, of Nine Mile Falls.

Michael D. Stelzer and Jana K. Holter, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Desmond LLC, et al. v. Gage Smith, restitution of premises.

Ponderosa Ventures – The Landing LLC, et al. v. Kelly Seely, restitution of premises.

Stephen Bushnell, et al. v. Tyler Howerton, restitution of premises.

Beatrice Counts v. Kyle Tritle, et al., restitution of premises.

Continental Casualty Co. v. Eric R. Bishop, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Cal. Casualty Indemnity Exchange v. Jeffery R. Bohlman, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Laura Bosse v. Sarah Curtis, restitution of premises.

City of Spokane v. Jeffry Boughter, II, Spokane County, United States Department of Housing and Urban Development and State of Wash., complaint.

Abigail M. Pfeifer v. Linda C. Mason, complaint for damages.

Tami Dana and Robert Dana v. Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Co., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Dobbins, Kasey M. and Alexander J.

McCabe, Alyxandrea V. and Christopher P.

Baker, Kourtney M. and Ryan M.

Weber, Kelly A. and Jeremy P.

Smith, Jeffery W. and Amy K.

Lamb, Mary E. and Dion A.

Orlander, Aleena and Steven

Clow, Anneliese C. and Isaiah M.

Ostendorf, Fallon E. and Birkland, Zachary D.

Kriger, Rachel A. and Hunter, Gibson M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

William Bacon, 55; 100 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree identity theft.

Daniel J. Utter, 38; 28 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Scott Jeffries Porter, also known as Scott R. Porter, 40; $523.95 restitution, two days in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Paul Spearchief, also known as Shawn P. Spearchief, 42; 36 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Pal M. Pal, 19; 32 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Desmond T. Carter, 29; $8,519.39 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and money laundering.

Errol G. Cunningham, 73; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, six months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Cody F. Risner, 21; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

CJ E. Dial, 23; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

James J. Atkins, 18; 33 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree assault.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Adryanna Woodall-Thompson, 26; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Armani L. Trammell, 35; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of third-degree domestic malicious mischief.

Federal court

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

James L. Holt, 36; six days in jail, vehicular interference.

Gerald W. Manuel, 34; 45 days in jail, vehicular interference and possession of legend drugs without a prescription.

Adam L. McCarty, 21; 11 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Jason J. Middle Calf, 46; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Sara L. Wallace, 29; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Vanessa Pettersen, 27; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jacob A. Rivas, 42; $250 fine, 24 months of probation, 32 hours of community service, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Michael R. Veenstra, 36; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Chad L. Warren, 39; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, third-degree theft.

Teegan Pharness, 21; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Sierra J. Sumerlin, 31; 21 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Alisha R. Rowlett, 27; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Lacey J. Albin, 38; 37 days in jail with credit given for 37 days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and protection order violation.

Dhan B. Gurung. 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Walker S. R. Ryen, 28; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Sarah A. Vogel, 42; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 11 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Jaida D. Gromow, 26; $250 fine, five days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Marjorie L. Jensen, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.