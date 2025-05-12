Updated Mon., May 12, 2025 at 9 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Benjamin A. M. Burns and Venacia R. Atoigue, both of Spokane Valley.

Nathan E. Robbins and Jacquelyn P. Orchard, both of Spokane.

Alec P. Heisey and Lindsey M. Gallaway, both of Spokane.

Carter M. Bostwick and Khylee J. Whitton, both of Spokane Valley.

Tyler S. Baker and Michelle M. Soumas, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Dylan M. Black and Sarah J. Carpenter, both of Spokane.

Oliver T. Davis, of Post Falls, and Madison P. Kalmes, of Tekoa, Wash.

Tyler J. Robinson and Lila A. Kiehn, both of Newport.

Dustin R. Park and Trinidi S. Snyder, both of Airway Heights.

Tyler J. Shogren and Kaylee M. Werther, both of Spokane.

Justin A. Lutz and Katelyn R. A. Ostrowski, both of Spokane.

Brayden R. Dini and Gabriela C. Marquis, both of Spokane Valley.

Mark A. Calder and Sarah G. Huerta, both of Cheney.

Andrii Heraskyn and Yana S. Khramenkova, both of Spokane.

Bhinder P. Sharma and Ramandeep Kaur, both of Spokane.

Jacob A. Williams, of Mead, and Katie J. Statzer, of Spokane.

Corbin J. Cabrera and Elizabeth A. Sanders, both of Spokane.

Cristian E. Nunez and Evelyne V. Rivera Perez, both of Spokane Valley.

David K. Bjorklund and Jeanette M. Provan, both of Spokane.

Joshua D. Barlau and Esther W. Maina, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Holy Names Family Housing LLC v. Amanda Heilman, restitution of premises.

Cowles Real Estate Co. v. Lucienne Cooper, restitution of premises.

South Side Investments LLC v. Alyssa White, restitution of premises.

Manito Presbyterian Church v. Tina Gould, restitution of premises.

Gonzaga Haven LLC v. Makayla Sloan, et al., restitution of premises.

University Village Apartments LLC v. Harold Johnson, restitution of premises.

Community Health Association of Spokane v. Maryanne Lindeblad, complaint.

Nasra Gertrude v. Providence Health and Services-Wash., complaint for wrongful death.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Branning, Tasha and Jason

Guinn, Lorrie A. and Graham W.

Eastep, Teddi E. and Gem

Williams-Pospychala, Chaundra A. and Pospychala, Adam E.

Laitinen, Che G. and Tina K.

Devoll, Kenneth R. and Chelsey R.

Smith, Jennifer L. and Stebbins, Russell E.

Hunton, Rachel A. and Beauregard, Russell A.

Sampson, Gregory A. and Victoria

Laxton, Ashlee D. and Thomas R.

Moo, Doh and Day W.

Thomas, Jessica and Christopher L.

Migliuri, Meredith A. and Askaret, Robert E.

Gilbertz, Peter J. and Terri J.

Butt, Todd M. and Rosa R.

Martz, Caden J. and Hiatt, Andreanna M.

Bueno, Jose F. and Huerta, Blanca A.

Stevenson, Jessica D. and Deacon A.

Blades, Kersten R. and Kenneth C.

Arbaas, Fatima and Khalil, Omar I.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Donald L. Spotted Elk, 53; 220 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Mark A. Armstead Jr., also known as Mark A. Armstead, 34; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Jennifer Fenn, 34; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Justin J. Benford, 38; 63 days in jail, after pleading guilty to indecent exposure.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Fernando Velasco, also known as Armando A. Reed, 47; 15 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Luke D. Melgren, Othello; debts of $46,725.

Richard L. Van Dyke, Veradale; debts of $65,609.

Chenoa A. Lenhardt, Spokane; debts of $49,141.

Payton N. Donovan, Spokane; debts of $33,836.

Caliann Alderman, Spokane; debts of $40,169.

Elizabeth G. Powell, Spokane; debts of $478,635.

Rafael Hernandez and Karina Lozano, Spokane; debts of $502,610.

Sixto J. Ruiz, Othello; debts of $60,552.

Jason Witt, Spokane; debts of $363,843.

Melody R. Butler, Spokane; debts of $290,725.

Robert H. and Susan L. Damiano, Spokane Valley; debts of $3,396,062.

Christopher J. Carpenter, Spokane; debts of $45,940.

Nathan W. McCargish, Spokane Valley; debts of $21,257.

Michael A. and Dannielle M. Cardenas, Spokane Valley; debts not listed.

Reilly M. Lougy, Chewelah; debts of $27,836.

Shelly Olson, Chewelah; debts of $259,802.

Aileen Miller, Moses Lake; debts of $315,437.

Devin M. Ruby and Kirsten L. Light, Spokane; debts of $72,984.

Shawn T. Merryman, Valley, Wash.; debts of $143,880.

Amanda Merrill, Colville; debts of $10,721.

Bradley J. Coplin and Jennifer M. King, Greenacres; debts of $132,762.

Diana C. Larios, Moses Lake; debts of $965,504.

Mahalia F. Kelp, Spokane; debts of $410,757.

Eric R. Leid, Spokane Valley; debts of $56,768.

Chantel L. Topper, Spokane Valley; debts of $119,044.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard Leland

Ali A. Zaki, 54; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Nicko Damon, 30; $990.50 fine, 19 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated, fourth-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree assault.

Hunter D. Dean, 22; $990.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Charles C. Glenn, Jr., 37; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Nicki L. Bossard, 41; 20 days in jail with credit given for seven days served, resisting arrest.

Christopher J. Eshbach, 35; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Justin D. Farrar, 49; 171 days in jail with credit given for 59 days served, driving while intoxicated.

Samuel Kuzmenko, 30; 58 days in jail with credit given for 58 days served, third-degree malicious mischief.