Dear Annie: Rough edges, real love

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I am a 26-year-old woman deeply in love with someone my parents can’t stand. He’s not what they envisioned for me; he’s rough around the edges, has tattoos, rides a motorcycle and works with his hands for a living. My parents like clean-cut, college-educated types in suits, and he’s the complete opposite.

Yes, he has a bit of a “bad boy” past. He’s made some mistakes in his younger years – got into trouble, partied too hard, even had a brush with the law. But that was years ago. Since then, he’s turned his life around. He’s steady, loyal, hardworking and treats me with more respect and care than anyone else I’ve ever dated.

Despite all that, my parents won’t give him a chance. They’re polite when he’s around, but I can tell they’re just waiting for me to wake up and realize he’s “not good enough.” They constantly drop hints about finding someone “more suitable” or “more stable,” and it’s starting to wear me down. I feel caught in the middle – between a man I love and parents I don’t want to disappoint.

I’m not blind to his flaws, but I believe in the man he is now. How do I move forward when the people I’ve always looked to for support can’t accept the person I’ve chosen? Am I being naive for thinking love is enough, or are my parents judging him unfairly? – Torn Between Love and Loyalty

Dear Torn: It is hard to be in love with someone your parents do not approve of, especially when you have always valued their support. Your heart is clearly in this relationship, and you are trying to balance love with family expectations.

You have acknowledged your boyfriend’s past and seem proud of the man he is today. That matters. People grow and change. If he is now kind, respectful and steady, that speaks volumes. Your parents may still be seeing who he was, not who he is.

Have an open, honest conversation with them. Share what you see in him, not to convince them, but to help them understand. If he continues to show up with maturity, they may come around.

At the end of the day, this is your life. Love does not always come how parents expect, but that does not make it any less real. Trust yourself and take things one step at a time.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.