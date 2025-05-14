Apple readies feature that lets Vision Pro users scroll with their eyes

By Mark Gurman washington post

Apple Inc. is developing a feature for its Vision Pro headset that lets users scroll through software with their eyes, aiming to enhance the device with a novel interface.

The eye-scrolling capability is being tested as part of visionOS 3, an upcoming version of the Vision Pro’s operating system, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Already, the headset lets users navigate the software by looking at objects and then selecting them by pinching their fingers.

The idea is to leverage the Vision Pro’s existing eye-tracking hardware and software to take the system a step further, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the technology is still under wraps. Apple is planning to introduce the new Vision Pro operating system at its annual developer conference starting on June 9.

The company also is slated to introduce major upgrades to iOS, iPadOS and macOS at that event, including changes that will make the software experience on those platforms feel more cohesive. On Tuesday, the iPhone maker announced a slew of upcoming accessibility upgrades for Apple devices, including support for companies working on neural-controlled interfaces.

The team working on visionOS got an overhaul last month. Staff moved out of the prior Vision Products Group into a new combined Siri and visionOS software team within the company’s software engineering organization. A spokesperson for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment.

The eye-scrolling feature will work across all of Apple’s built-in apps on the Vision Pro, which starts at $3,499, and the company is preparing a way for developers to integrate the technology into their own software. Apple continues to add new features to the device - despite it not being a commercial hit - in a bid to show off the product’s underlying capabilities and improve the experience for current users.

At the same time, Apple is working on future hardware devices for the Vision product line. That includes a lighter version, as well as a model that tethers to a Mac for using applications that require low latency, or a minimal lag. The company is also working on smart glasses - both with and without augmented reality. The AR product is likely to someday run the same operating system as the Vision Pro.

Several years ago, Samsung Electronics Co. added an eye-scrolling feature to its smartphones, taking advantage of the devices’ front-facing cameras. But the option never caught on with consumers.

Apple added an eye-tracking feature to the iPhone and iPad last year, also using the front camera, as an option geared toward people with disabilities. It lets them control an on-screen pointer rather than scrolling through apps and content.

In March, Apple rolled out visionOS 2.4, a notable update that brought a new Spatial Gallery app for viewing 3D content. It also added the Apple Intelligence platform and more deeply integrated the software with the iPhone. Apple is preparing to launch iOS 19 alongside the new visionOS and will include features like an AI-powered battery optimization mode and a live-translate system for AirPods.