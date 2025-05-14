Updated Wed., May 14, 2025 at 3:18 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Evan R. Tremaine and Jessica A. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Christopher D. Paxton and Michelle L. Bell, both of Spokane Valley.

Andrew L. Wheeler and Rachel L. Easley, both of Spokane.

David E. Villeda Martinez and Elizabeth M. Snyder, both of Spokane.

Anthony S. Bell and Denise O. S. Womach, both of Cheney.

Ryan L. Kissell, of Spokane, and Cresent A. Henry, of Dupont, Wash.

Michael A. Card, of Damascus, Ore., and Juli E. Osmun, of Colbert.

John R. Dotson and Arona S. Vashon, both of Spokane.

Brayden L. Jessen and Jamie C. Moran, both of Spokane.

Ty B. Wheeler and Kiera S. Potratz, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Riverwalk Point I LLC v. Yvonne Villa, restitution of premises.

Community Frameworks v. Cala Olafson, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Elise Kirchoff, restitution of premises.

Allan Margitan v. Mark Hanna, et al., property damage.

Kelley L. Ashenbrenner v. Michael Trout, restitution of premises.

B & P Investments 6 LLC v. Jan J. Baker, restitution of premises.

Dung X. Ngo, et al. v. Lara Jarrett, restitution of premises.

Broadmoor Apartments LLC v. Joel Martinez, restitution of premises.

Gloria J. Loucks Harris v. Daylan Lawrence, et al., restitution of premises.

LC Gogo West LLC v. Crystal Cromwell, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates LLC v. Lisa Prentice, et al., restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Rex Haglund, restitution of premises.

Mirabeau Commons LLC v. Jamie Bercot, restitution of premises.

Robert A. Rosier, et al. v. Amy Nutting, et al., restitution of premises.

C and C Rentals LLC v. Miguel Casallo, restitution of premises.

Homefront LLC v. Wallace Roberto, et al., restitution of premises.

NW Management LLC v. Daniel P. Cannon, et al., restitution of premises.

R C Schwartz & Associates Inc. v. Lacey Fletcher, et al., restitution of premises.

D.K. and E.S. v. Excelsior Youth Center, complaint for sexual abuse, neglect and other damages.

Anna Parker v. Lorraine L. Raper, complaint for personal injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Eaton, Kayla L. and Evan D. M.

Wilson, Trinity L. and Daimyan C.

Nelson, Lars A. and Charlotte T.

Smith, Elexus C. and Barnett, Nathaniel R. G.

Henderson, Aeja K. and Emily C.

Durham, Rebekah and Patel, Viyom

Miller, Mary A. and Wigen, Grant A.

Adams, Brandi and Brisend, Martha

Monsebroten, Samantha and Robert

Otieno, Vincent and Karen

Semb, Jennifer L. and Dustin G.

Glaspie Talbott, Tina F. and Talbott, Christopher D.

Vigil, Nicolas M. and Rita

Ermitano, Angelina R. and Justen L.

Neis, Victoria L. and Richard E.

Salata, Sara and Daniel T.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Deavin E. Phillips, 26; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree domestic assault.

Melissa A. Long, 44; 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Jasmine Highley, 31; 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jonathan Hovland, 22; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Marshall McMullin, 34; 48 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Catrina R. Harnasch, 24; eight days in jail, protection order violation.

Diego R. Miriacalluccie, 25; 12 days in jail, resisting arrest, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Terry R. McNeil, 54; 10 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Kyle J. Miller, 24; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault and reckless driving.

Orlen D. Nunez Borjas, 31; 30 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jack J. Ying, 24; 24 hours of community service, making a false statement to a public servant.