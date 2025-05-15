For ABATE, safety is always first

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Also: ABATE Spokane Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at Combat Vet Riders.

When: Sunday. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. at Combat Vet Riders, 2405 N. Dick Road, Spokane Valley. Kick stands up 10 a.m.

What: “Let Them Stare, Make Them Aware” ride

If you go

May is Motorcycle Awareness Month, and for more than 30 years, the Spokane chapter of ABATE (A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Efforts) has worked to encourage motorcycle safety, education and legislation.

In Spokane, the nonprofit represents all motorcycle riders and anyone who rides on two wheels.

“Many times, our legislation affects bicycles and dirt bikes. The motto this month is ‘Look twice, Save a Life,’ ” said Diana Picone, ABATE Spokane Chapter coordinator. “That’s what our Spokane Abate Awareness Ride on May 18 is about. Motorcyclists want to share the road in a safe manner.”

Picone joined the group because of the broad scope of its mission.

“There are many motorcycle clubs and groups in the area, but I liked how this organization works to make roads safer for all riders.”

The national ABATE organization emerged in the early 1970s as a grassroots movement in response to perceived government overreach and restrictions on motorcycling, particularly laws related to helmet use.

With 130 members, the Spokane chapter is the third largest in the state. Anyone who rides is welcome to join.

Michael Paul, deputy coordinator for the Spokane chapter, said the group has an agent at the state level who keeps them aware of legislation that might affect motorcyclists.

Awareness is key.

“We’re out there following the rules and sharing the road with you,” he said.

Hollie Ernst and her husband, Greg, own Lone Wolf Harley-Davidson in Spokane Valley.

“We’re a hub for all kinds of riders, and it’s nice to have an organization report back to us with what’s happening in the Legislature,” she said.

Member Gary Randol, national president of Soul Patrol Ministry, has been riding for years and appreciates the efforts of the local ABATE group.

For him, riding equals freedom.

“It’s a different type of joy,” he said.

Michael Paul agreed.

“It really is a form of therapy,” Paul said.

Mike Haggerty started riding during college because it was cheaper than driving a car.

“I fell in love and got addicted,” he said.

For members Bill Geibel and Heather Stratford, riding is a family affair.

“Bill’s been riding forever,” Stratford said. “When we met, I went for a ride on the back of his bike. I told him, ‘I’m done with this!’ and his face fell.”

Stratford meant she was finished with being a passenger.

“She has three Harleys now,” her husband said.

The allure of seeing the road with new eyes converted her.

“I love that I can leave the world behind and get in the zone,” she said. “Every ride is different.”

Geibel nodded and said, “Even the ride home from work becomes different. Motorcycles require so much more focus. You can leave work behind. It caps off the day.”

They joined ABATE because they’re passionate about motorcycle education and awareness.

“It’s about making sure everyone is safe on a bike,” Stratford said. “Our three boys are all endorsed.”

Karyn Doffeck has been riding for three years. She started riding on the back of husband Ken’s bike.

“We went on a cross-country trip,” she said. “I was happy riding on the back, but he wanted me to get my own.”

Ken shrugged and said, “It was a long trip!”

Now, Karyn’s delighted she has her own bike.

Sunday’s Awareness Ride begins at the Combat Vet Outreach Center in Spokane Valley, winds through the city, and concludes at Ferris High School. Proceeds will go toward accident scene management classes. That’s the kind of commitment to safety and education that Hollie Ernst appreciates.

“We sell freedom and empowerment at Lone Wolf,” she said. “ABATE is one of the best outlets we have to represent that.”